Over the past day, an air raid has never been announced in Stepanakert, reports on Thursday, October 15, the TV channel REN TV…

It is noted that this is the quietest day in the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) since the aggravation of the armed conflict. Earlier, sirens warned citizens several times a day.

On the eve of the Izvestia correspondent reported that in Stepanakert they began to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need. The journalist noted that the city is relatively calm, and even several shops have opened.

At the same time, a blow was inflicted on the school and school library and kindergarten in the NKR city of Martuni.

On October 9, following the talks held in Moscow at the initiative of the Russian side, an agreement on a ceasefire in the region was concluded. Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. In the course of the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control over the region and seven adjacent regions.

The situation escalated on 27 September. Baku and Yerevan, which dispute the ownership of the region, blamed each other for the incident.