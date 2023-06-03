tigers won his eighth title MX League in the Clausura 2023. The whole of the UANL, under the orders of Robert Dante Siboldiis already planning the next season: ups and downs. One of the priorities of the cats is the renewal of two players that it seemed that they had completed their cycle with the institution, but that they are grabbing a second or third wind.
The board of the Monterrey club will seek to renew Rafael Carioca and Diego Reyes, whose contracts expire in June this year. The Brazilian already rejected a renewal offer to continue with Tigres. The South American midfielder is on Cruz Azul’s agenda, but after the great level shown in the league he could stay with the cats.
Carioca is a footballer with all the confidence of Siboldi. The Uruguayan coach would have asked the feline board for one last effort to try to keep the wheel in the squad for the Opening 2023.
In this sense, the Tigres board would have proposed one more year of the Brazilian’s contract, with bonuses for objectives.
In the case of Diego Reyes, the feline club would have offered a new two-year contract. It seemed that ‘El Flaco’ was going to leave the institution in the summer market, but like Carioca, he was revalued during the league and the priority is to continue at the club for the following season.
The central defender came to the feline team, from Fenerbahce, in August 2019. His performance has been rather irregular, but in the last season he showed that he can be an important element.
