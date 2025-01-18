The first 100% European cloud starts in full radical drift of US technology companies

“Thanks to figures like Elon Musk, in Europe we are beginning to realize that, in everything that has to do with big technology, we have been immersed in a collective Stockholm syndrome for decades,” says Alberto P. Martí. He is responsible for the Industrial Coordination Group of the IPCEI Cloud, the project to build a European alternative to the American cloud giants. With 12 participating countries and financed with 3 billion euros by the European Commission, the first version of the infrastructure has already come into operation.

With a political agreement ratified in the midst of forced digitalization due to the pandemic in 2020, the project has definitively started at a key moment for the Internet. One in which the outgoing US president Joe Biden warns in his farewell speech of the power that the big businessmen of Silicon Valley, whom he calls “technology oligarchs”, have accumulated, warning of the “possible emergence of an industrial complex.” technology that could pose real dangers” to his country and the rest of the world.

The initiative is called Virt8ra and is Europe’s first sovereign multi-provider edge cloud. This means it allows European countries and companies to control where their data is stored and processed, without relying on foreign providers. It combines the advantages of working with several large clouds, but with the possibility of using smaller data centers, close to where they are needed, to guarantee speed and security.

If the cloud model that American multinationals have worked on is based on gigantic data warehouses at strategic pointsthe system now promoted by the European consortium is based on a network of smaller warehouses, distributed throughout different European countries. Virt8ra is the technology to manage and connect to these warehouses, it is open source and is already being used in sites in Croatia, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia and Spain.

“I like to call it a proximity cloud,” says Martí in conversation with elDiario.es. The Virt8ra cluster is made up of more than 30 European companies, although eight have participated in the launch of this first version. Of them, three are Spanish: Arsys, Corporación Mondragón and OpenNebula Systems, which is coordinating the project.

“This shows that underneath the entire data economy there can be a sovereign European technology and that we can build an alternative that does not end up resulting in more benefits for hyperscalars.” [como se conoce en el sector a los Amazon, Microsoft o Google]”continues Martí, Director of Innovation at OpenNebula Systems.

Technological sovereignty and economy

The project not only aims to create a European alternative to the cloud technology of American multinationals. Its objective is also to serve as traction to generate a purely European industry in this sector that is not based on copying the Silicon Valley method but on developing its own.

This is the reason why it has received 3 billion from the EU through an IPCEI (Major Project of Common European Interest), the same investment vehicle that the 27 are using to promote strategic projects such as the of green hydrogen or chip manufacturing. In the case of IPCEI Cloud, the economic model is based on promoting the entry of smaller actors that can provide cloud computing services based on Virt8ra technology.

“It allows the management of micro-data centers for companies that have a large local implementation, such as shopping centers or chain stores. That is exactly what hyperscalars cannot do because they do not have that penetration into the territory. Telecoms, on the other hand, do, as well as other companies that we want to be able to use this technology to enter a market in which until now they could not,” defends Martí.

In this case, the market trend had already anticipated this “kilometer zero” cloud model. Companies such as El Corte Inglés, Iberdrola, ACS or Lidl have begun to invest in the data center sector in recent months.

The official presentation of the first public version of Virt8ra technology will take place in March 2025 during the general assembly of the IPCEI project in Poland. This is an alternative plan to Gaia-X, a first attempt to create a European cloud, but which was called into question after the entry of American and Chinese multinationals. Currently, it is focused on generating standardization and a transparent regulatory framework for the cloud ecosystem, rather than generating a technological infrastructure on which to operate, as Virt8ra has achieved.

Independence of big and small

Requests for more technological sovereignty for Europe come these days from actors from all strata. This week, four of Europe’s leading technology companies met in Brussels to launch a new industrial initiative and call for more support for investment in R&D. These are Ericsson and Nokia (the Swedish and Finnish multinationals that now focus on the development of telecommunications infrastructure), ASML (the Dutch company that is the world leader in the manufacture of the machinery necessary to make advanced chips) and SAP (the German enterprise software).

“European competitiveness is already on the verge of collapse,” warned Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO of Nokia, pointing out that European real GDP is 30% lower than that of the United States. Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, has added the need to reduce regulatory burdens and promote digitalization in all sectors, while Christophe Fouquet, CEO of ASML, has emphasized that trends such as artificial intelligence, pervasive computing and the energy transition They are creating “new economic opportunities that Europe cannot afford to lose.”

Given the imminent inauguration of Donald Trump and his close relationship with Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, the EU seeks to strengthen its technological independence through open source projects and initiatives to increase its sovereignty. Projects like Virt8ra will be the litmus test of the continent’s industry’s ability to overcome these challenges.