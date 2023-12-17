As the first 100 days of the coalition government between PP and Vox are about to expire, the president, Fernando López Miras, is giving the finishing touches to present in the coming days the Intergenerational Youth Pact, an open document that will include measures and aid to youth emancipation, access to housing and support for young entrepreneurs, according to reports from the Presidency.

This was the only promise whose fulfillment Miras placed in the first three months of his mandate during his investiture speech on September 12 in the Assembly. The president included in that intervention other measures already mentioned in his first investiture session, the one that failed in July, when Vox refused to accept the solo and minority government proposed by the leader of the PP for the Region of Murcia. On that occasion, López Miras spoke of five axes on which he was going to focus his management during the legislature: education, economic and productive modernization, administrative simplification, environment and youth. In that first investiture speech, he outlined the main measures of his Government program and even located some of them in the first 100 days of operation.

In September, on the other hand, he was more cautious, among other things because the promises he made in the Assembly had to be added to the Government's programmatic pact with Vox, which includes 30 measures and the commitment that the next Ombudsman will be appointed by those of Antelo, something that has not happened to this day. Although it cannot be said that these first 100 days of the Government have turned the Regional Assembly into the “fertile institution” that the president had among his aspirations, it cannot be said that López Miras has been sitting idly by. The opposition to the amnesty of the separatists prosecuted for the 'procés' has kept him mobilized, from protest to protest and from speech to speech in Madrid and Brussels. That was something that no one could foresee, because the grace measure was not in the PSOE program.

In addition to the mobilization against the amnesty law, the preparation of the Budget project for 2024, the problems in the opening of the school year and the friction and misunderstandings between Government partners, among other issues, have absorbed much of the Executive's time autonomous in these first and burning 100 days of the first Government of the eleventh legislature.

Mar Menor and environment



There are no important measures around the Mar Menor, although it is relevant that the Ministry of the Environment and Miteco are finalizing an agreement for permanent collaboration through an Inter-administrative Commission that would meet at least once a year.

In September, article 16 of the salt lagoon law was modified to restore the veto on new construction in riverside areas, but the Assembly did not ratify it. It was done after that veto was prescribed in the summer, which was in force for three years while waiting for a management plan, which is yet to arrive. In terms of investment, the 2 million approved in mid-November to build a new stormwater system in San Javier stands out. For its part, Vox has proposed a modification of the Mar Menor law that the Minister of the Presidency, Marcos Ortuño, clarified is not part of his plans. Yesterday, Vice President Antelo insisted that this reform will be made.

It is not the only point on which the Government partners have clashed. They also did so when the Popular Party publicly rejected the Antelo proposal to reform the Institutional Participation Law, which intended for unions and employers to collaborate for free with the Executive. It did not go ahead, but the cut in the allocations to social agents for next year was successful.

Regarding administrative simplification, one of the axes of the legislature, progress has been made. The most recent, Antelo's announcement to defend positive silence in 2024.

Education, on a war footing



In his September speech, President López Miras went further than in the rest of the topics to explain that education will be one of the five axes of his legislature. However, he was cautious and did not promise quick fixes. He spoke of “seeking” the sustainability of schools and committed “not to rest until we achieve it.” However, almost one hundred days after the formation of his Government, the education sector is perhaps the one that has made the most noise and the one that has registered the most demonstrations.

The counselor Víctor Marín has had to endure, at the beginning of the course, the chaos in school transportation, which to this day has not been resolved, the suspension of the contract of one of the catering companies in schools due to poor service , the insufficient dining scholarships and the protests of the parents of students who study in barracks.

In the middle of this large puddle, which cost the general director of Educational Infrastructure his job, the regional government approved on September 24 a special item to cover the 825 dining places that met the requirements to receive them, but had been left out because the money was not enough.

In short, things have been done, but the amnesty and the defense of the modification of regional financing have eaten up the political discourse of the first hundred days of Government in which the issue of school transportation has not been resolved.

Health saves the furniture



The promises that López Miras made on health matters in his first investiture speech in July are already underway, which, by the way, he did not repeat in his speech in September. Neither in the failed investiture nor in the one when he gave him the Presidency did he build pie-in-the-sky castles. Miras proposed initiatives pending execution that were already approved in the previous legislature and that have been completed in these first 100 days.

This is the case of the commitment to create 64 new reinforcement positions in the Mental Health area. This is a measure that the Government Council approved on March 19, 2023 and that was about to be fulfilled this October 10. On that date, 56 of the 64 professionals promised by Miras were hired.

The shock plan against waiting lists is also underway, which is by no means a novelty because it is usually done through the scheduling of extraordinary days for health professionals. But, it must be said, things are not done alone, they almost always have to be paid for and that requires a budgetary effort that has been made. To Caesar what is Caesar's.

Economic modernization



Although no major projects have been announced for the sake of science-business collaboration, the Government Council gave the green light to the decree law of October 20 on the Promotion of Business Investments, Market Freedom and Public Efficiency, which contemplates minimal intervention of the Executive to facilitate economic activity in the Region, but also the creation of the Digital Transformation Agency, proposed by the president in July. He did not promise in vain. The Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, has included in his 2024 accounts items to locate this agency in the Espinardo complex.

In addition, the president, López Miras, has promised aid of 24 million in 2024 to companies in the agri-food sector to face the modernization of a sector affected by taxes such as the tax on plastic.

Tax aid to families



In September, Miras promised aid to families and conciliation, already included in the 2024 Budget: tax deductions for childcare, language teaching, internet access and the purchase of homes by members of large families . It also promised social care for the elderly with specific actions against unwanted loneliness, the contract for advanced telecare of 4.5 million was awarded for, for example, telephone support, walks, administrative procedures… And it promised to face problems of mental health and access to housing for youth.