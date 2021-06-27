Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. All wedding anniversaries are celebrated in memory of a specific material, a symbol of the longevity of the union. Each year is therefore related to a type of gift and a different tradition.

The best known wedding anniversaries are those gold is silver: celebrations, parties, gifts and souvenirs are therefore a must. This tradition derives from a custom of Medieval Germany, where he used to pay homage to the bride. For the 25th anniversary, a silver crown was given, while for the 50th anniversary of the union, a gold crown was given. However, other anniversaries also have a material and meaning associated with them. Let’s find out the first ones ten.

The first 10 anniversaries: gifts and meanings

The association of marriage to the time relies on the symbology of materials found in nature. Starting from the most material fragile to that more resistant, you want in fact underline the quality of the union. Consequently, the gifts that could be given should be related to the material referring to the anniversary year in question. Going to order, we list the first 10 years.

The first anniversary is that of paper: it is customary to give books, poems, photos and postcards. The second year is that of cotton and in this context, garments of clothing. The third refers to the leather: the bags, the bracelets and all items of this material are a good thought. The fourth is the linen, associated with some bed sheets and fresh and new pillowcases.

The wood this is what the fifth year of union represents: this is already an important stage and must be celebrated with a box of wine or a beautiful one escape of love in a mountain hut. Furnishing furniture is also a beautiful association. The sixth anniversary is that of iron: on this occasion the gifts can be the most imaginative. There wool it’s the seventh year material, so a sweater or blanket is more than related.

For the number eight comes the bronze, which can be given as a gift through some small handcrafted statues. Following, the clay: in this ninth year we must celebrate through the sand or a maritime place. Finally, the tenth anniversary is that of pond or aluminum. After the fifth, the tenth is the second most important stage for married life and must be celebrated with great care.

If you are planning your wedding, or are welcoming some ideas about it, keep following all of them updates. During our guides many topics are touched on wedding. Traditions, fashion, trends, cultures, locations, news, advice and much more.