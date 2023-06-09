Et doesn’t often happen that time runs backwards, but now, as we descend into the darkness in the glass elevator, it happens: four, three, two, one, the numbers rattle, the movie eye closes, a hot air balloon hovers over, and we fall past red grapes, pierce green foliage and are in the chalky terroir where the vines are rooted. We glide along reliefs from which the gods of trunks greet us, drive through a room with red and white striped wallpaper and a heavy desk under which a cellar opens, and we feel slightly like the Lumière brothers, although we have landed in the underworld .

The projection stops and we find ourselves in the Mercier Treasury, ten floors underground where millions of bottles of champagne are aging. The elevator door slowly opens and cool air rushes in. The light is dim. As soon as we have taken a seat in a train, it starts moving silently and glides laser-controlled past illuminated statues into a labyrinth of branching tunnels.

You count in kilometers, not meters

Eugène Mercier had 18 kilometers of vaults dug into the soft limestone. The man thought big: Don’t count in meters, count in kilometers, he is said to have told his architect. In 1858, just twenty years old, the son of a laundress founded his start-up in Épernay. He has neither capital nor connections to champagne families. But ideas. Mercier stirs up the sparkling wine market with new sales channels, an underground steam engine, the use of electricity and lots of marketing. His goal: champagne for everyone. That’s why he works around the clock. Too much sleep makes you tired, he says, and organizes tastings, first in his eleven-meter-high Bacchus cellar, then in hot-air balloons. He gathers politicians around him, invents the filmed commercial and causes a sensation at the world exhibition in Paris. In 1889 he carted his largest wine barrel there, which filled 200,000 bottles. A team of 24 oxen and 18 horses pulls the 20-ton wooden barrel to the capital. Trees have to be cut down and houses demolished along the way. A spectacle. The barrel is a sensation at the world exhibition and wins second prize after the Eiffel Tower. The master himself takes care of that, says Calicia Ribac during the tasting of the Mercier champagne. Eugène Mercier sat on the jury that awarded the prize.



Everything revolves around the sparkling wine: many of the vineyards, like here in Écueil, are so precious that they have been surrounded by walls for centuries.

Exhilarated, we leave the legendary house and stand on the dead straight Avenue de Champagne, which has been a World Heritage Site since 2015 with its historic cellars and famous vineyards. We are almost tempted to take off our shoes, because the sidewalks are covered with strips of light-colored limestone, which a cleaning vehicle has just cleaned and damp-mopped. The street is furnished: manicured barrel-shaped bushes, streetlights that taper upwards like trees, filigree bollards that stand bolt upright and have never been bumped, and a curb that’s double-stepped so that avenue-intoxicated visitors don’t stray into the street come stumbling. The wrought-iron gates of the champagne houses open to the left and right of the street, which are a bit higher in Épernay than usual in France.