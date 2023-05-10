Carl Icahn is one of the most feared sharks on Wall Street. He is an activist investor, capable of imposing his agenda on large companies by taking stakes and putting pressure on shareholders and managers. The shark, however, is being attacked by a larger shark. A bearish fund has denounced irregularities in his accounts. That caused the collapse in the stock market and, as he acknowledged this Wednesday, also the opening of a federal investigation. But Icahn does not sit idly by and this Wednesday he has promised to “fight back”. The shark fight is served.

Icahn, 87, is a myth that has transcended the world of finance to even enter some strata of popular culture. Netflix made a documentary about him. “Napoleon was a great strategist, no doubt, but he lost everything because of his arrogance. Not everything lasts forever if you are not careful”, Icahn said in the documentary before a painting of a Bonapartist battle. Now he is the one who is leaving a good part of his fortune for his arrogance, his carelessness or worse.

The opening of the federal investigation occurred on May 3, the day after the Hindenburg Research fund published a devastating report that knocked down the share price of Icahn Enterprises. The shark looked cornered. That fund is dedicated to looking for companies whose practices are dubious, takes bearish positions and exposes alleged irregularities. If you convince investors, the shares fall and the fund makes big profits. Hindenburg is one of the most recognized bear firms and in the last year it has already successfully attacked the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and Block, the current company of Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter.

Icahn Enterprises denied wrongdoing, but the market did not buy much. The company even changed the submission date of its quarterly accounts, which fueled suspicions. Now it is the firm itself, in its quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission the one that acknowledges that it is being investigated. The price has come to fall this Wednesday around 20% and has lost close to 40% since the publication of the bearish fund report.

“The Attorney for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 requesting the provision of information regarding it and some of its subsidiaries in matters of corporate governance, capitalization, security offerings, dividends, valuation , marketing materials, due diligence and other materials”, confesses the company before the stock market supervisor.

“We are cooperating with the request and are providing documents in response to the voluntary request for information. The United States Attorney’s Office has not made any claim or allegation against us or Mr. Icahn in connection with the above investigation. We believe we maintain a robust compliance program and while no guarantees can be given and we are still evaluating the matter, we do not currently believe this investigation will have a material impact on our business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.” .

pyramid scheme

Hindenburg’s detailed report noted that Icahn Enterprises had its assets at inflated valuations and that the company’s market value was higher than its assets justified. He assured that the company’s dividend is unsustainable and that if it has been maintained it is only because Icahn controls 85% of the company and does not collect it in cash.

He came to use very thick words, referring to a kind of pyramid scheme: “In short, Icahn has been using the money of the new investors to pay dividends to the old ones. These types of Ponzi-type economic structures are only sustainable to the extent that new money is willing to risk being the last to ‘take the plunge’.

In parallel, he revealed some of Icahn’s debts that were not known. The latter, which as such did not imply an irregularity, did cause Bloomberg demote him on his list of billionaires, implicitly admitting that his earlier estimate of the tycoon’s fortune was wrong. With his share falling on the stock market, but above all, by correcting that mistake, Bloomberg dropped the tycoon from 58th to 119th on its list of the world’s richest people.

to the counterattack

In the quarterly report filed with the SEC, Icahn’s company complains bitterly about bear firms like Hindenburg, that they are unregulated and that their research reports have the appearance of those of the big Wall Street firms. He also regrets that they find an echo in the media and on the networks.

Carl Icahn has released a harsh statement this Wednesday along with his quarterly report: “Hindenburg Research, founded by Nathan Anderson, would be more appropriately called Blitzkrieg [la estrategia alemana de ataque relámpago en la Segunda Guerra Mundial] Research, given its tactics of wanton destruction of property and harm to innocent civilians. Mr. Anderson’s modus operandi is to launch disinformation campaigns to distort the image of companies, damage their reputations and drain the hard-earned savings of individual investors. But unlike many of his victims, we will not sit idly by. We intend to take all appropriate measures to protect our participants and fight back ”, he said in a note signed in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

In his statement, Icahn praises activism and reviews part of the long list of companies in which he landed to shake up management: Texaco, Reynolds, Netflix, Forest Labs, Apple, CVR Energy, Herbalife, eBay, Tropicana, Cheniere and Western. Instead, he criticizes bear investors, although he himself has tried on occasions to act like one without much success.

The tycoon tries to dismantle Hindenburg’s accusations and reviews the valuations of some of his investees, but in the end he ends up admitting that the company trades at a considerable premium to its net asset value. He provides his peculiar justification for this: “It gives all investors the opportunity to invest alongside a Wall Street legend.”

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter