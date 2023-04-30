Both were rich and famous presenters; Little more united until this week the Fox News star Tucker Carlson, strident speaker of the discontent of the white man in the United States who brought Donald Trump to the White House, and Don Lemon, black CNN anchor, a progressive with the class of concerns that conservatives enjoy ridiculing with the label of “woke”.

In one of its capricious moves, fate united the two extremes of television journalism in this country on Monday, when carlson and Lemon were fired from their respective companies within minutes of each other. By late morning, famed media analyst Brian Stelter was shirtless. “This is the craziest day in the history of news channels,” he said.

The earthquake caused by the coincidence of both layoffs was such that many are already talking about the end of an era in the industry. An era that, like so many other things, was inaugurated by Trump; His four years as president, analysts agree, exacerbated partisanship in the media.

Fox News wanted to present the end of the relationship with its biggest star, the host of the most watched program on any cable television channel, as a friendly break. Then he left knowing the truth. The patience of its owners, the Murdochs, father and son, Rupert and Lachlan, was exhausted by the content of Carlson’s private messages included in the summary of the case that pitted the Dominion electoral recount company against the conservative chain.

The Murdochs paid 787.5 million dollars (707 million euros) to avoid in extremis the trial for the lies about the 2020 presidential election that Fox knowingly spread. The demand from the producer of Tucker Carlson Tonight Abby Grossberg for the atmosphere of “blatant misogyny” that reigned in the program finally convinced them of the need to do without their greatest value on the air without even letting him say goodbye. A complete betrayal of his faithful parish, for which Carlson is a messiah in possession of the truth that the traditional media hide: a sum of conspiracy, lies about the attack on the Capitol or theories borrowed from white supremacism.

Don Lemon attends a ‘Time’ magazine gala in New York on Wednesday. Evan Agostini (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lemon was not given the last word either. They fired him through his agent shortly after presenting his last morning show with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, a space that he launched in October and has had ratings problems ever since. Although Lemon’s real problem was not the numbers, but the plans of the new bosses.

Warner Bros. Discovery has owned CNN for a year. The vision of the new president, Alan Licht, involves softening the ideological edges of a chain that he considers that during the Trump years it was distracted from its priority: the news. Lemon was one of the biggest faces on the grid, so he was demoted from prime time to morning hours. Three months ago, he said of Republican candidate Nikki Haley, 51, who was no longer “in her prime” and that “a woman is in her prime at 20 and 30 and maybe 40.” . They suspended it for a few days. The straw that apparently broke the camel’s back was an interview with another Republican candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, which ended in a discussion about African-American history and the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Second Amendment in which the belligerence of the presenter ended up pissing off the managers. from CNN.

“This week it has been shown who is in charge of the chains. No matter how successful you are, they are in control. they remove a tuckercarlson, put another; I know it very well”, explains the journalist Rick Sánchez in a telephone conversation. He was a CNN star until he was suddenly fired in 2010 for some controversial statements on a radio station. Later he worked at Fox News and at NBC (which is going through its own crisis, following the firing of its parent’s CEO, Jeff Shell, for “inappropriate conduct” with an employee). That makes Sánchez one of the few professionals who knows the three big news channels from the inside. “CNN is the one with the least patience,” he clarifies. “Fox gives you more rope.”

An important nuance

The presenter, now overturned in the podcasts, considers that “Tucker spent criticizing the Murdochs.” “He believed himself untouchable. Rupert and Lachlan understood that these messages [de Carlson, cuyo contenido íntegro no ha trascendido] They were going to cause problems in the other cases that still lie ahead. and Lemon? “He did not know how to control himself on the air. He stopped being a journalist to behave like an African-American leftist, instead of like a journalist who happens to be a leftist and an African-American. The nuance is important.”

Both cases have had different consequences. The departure of a Lemon in low hours will not affect much, except for the better, the numbers of his old house. In February, they posted their worst monthly data in a decade: with 587,000 prime-time viewers, they trailed well behind Fox, which had 2.26 million (second, farthest to the left of CNN is MSNBC, 1, 16 million).

The dismissal of Carlson, whose last show was watched by 2.6 million viewers, had, on the other hand, immediate effects: Fox has lost 800 million in market value with his departure (although quarterly revenues amounted to 4.610 million). And the hour it occupied at 8:00 p.m. on the East Coast, a space for which substitutes are being tested, is in free fall, while its modest rival, Newsmax, has tripled its numbers this week by attracting the orphans of Carlson and of trying to pass off his dismissal as a capitulation of the rival to the left. And it’s not just Newsmax, there’s a whole ecosystem of far-right media eager to leave the margins and occupy the center space of the Murdoch network.

It is not the first time that Fox has thrown his great helmsman overboard, recalls Ohio University Communications Professor Nicole Kraft. “They already did it in 2011 with Glenn Beck or, in 2017, with Bill O’Reilly. Carlson started from what they achieved in terms of penetrating the conservative movement to take it to the stratosphere, helped by the advantage, in quotes, that Trump and January 6 gave him. He put his ability to foment outright lies to charm his audience with.”

Purdue University historian Kathryn Brownell—who will publish in the summer a book about how cable television influenced the fragmentation of the country― warns that on previous occasions Fox always outlived its stars. “The chain and Carlson have mutually taken advantage of the presenter’s cult of personality,” says the expert, who gives as an example of the success of this strategy the impact of the vague message with which he reacted on video on Twitter to his dismissal , more than 48 hours later.

In it, pure Tucker, he talks a lot without saying much. He condemns the television outlet to “complete irrelevance,” denounces a conspiracy by Democrats and Republicans to bury free speech, and wonders: “Can we still find Americans who will tell the truth? Not many. But yes some. It’s enough”. The presenter closes those just over two minutes (which added more than 23 million views this Saturday) with a “see you soon”.

Where? It is not clear. Neither are the next steps for Fox, which, unlike CNN, has not expressed any desire to focus. Faced with the rhetoric of the dawn of a new, more even-tempered era in the media, veteran Washington journalist Marvin Kalb, a researcher at the Brookings Institution, doubts that the conservative channel will abandon its niche in favor of moderation. For that, he believes, the Murdochs would have to “change the entire cast” of the network, not just Carlson, and ask the new ones to “stop choosing and supporting personalities like Trump’s to start covering the news in instead of starring in them.”

“And the news,” Kraft says, “went to a better life on Fox after they adjudicated Joe Biden’s victory in November 2020. They fired the people who reported it!” In one of the messages Dominion case made public, Carlson regrets the decision to win the Democrat in Arizona. “We have worked very hard to build what we have,” he writes. “Those bastards are destroying our credibility. It infuriates me”. “With that episode,” Kraft continues, “it became clear that in Fox’s business plan the truth was excluded. CNN has another formula, which continues to revolve, despite everything, around information and not so much opinion.

Brian Stelter, another ousted from CNN, wrote Tuesday in The New York Times that this week’s cataclysm has served at least to demonstrate “the power of the two chains”, perhaps “more influential than ever”, despite those who want to “condemn them to irrelevance”. “It is a power that does not have to do with the audience, but with its reach and repetition (…) When you tell the people who see it [a Carlson] in a bar or at the airport, via the internet, or heard quoted on the radio, your message reaches tens of millions.”

These means of dissemination are at the same time its destabilizing agents, the historian Brownell points out. “We are witnessing a huge transformation of news channels due to social networks, TikTok or YouTube”, she adds. “A lot of people are canceling their cable subscriptions to spread the money across different platforms. That is why the chains have had to be thrown into the streaming”.

It is also not yet clear what Lemon’s next stage will be, after 17 years at CNN. On Wednesday she put on her best smile and stood at a magazine gala Time. The dismissal, he said, will allow him to “enjoy the summer.” For now, she has also served to prove that, after all, she has something else in common with Carlson. Both presenters have hired the same lawyer to defend their interests. His name is Bryan Freedman and he’s a hack at landing multi-million dollar deals for struggling TV stars.