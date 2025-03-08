The shooting squad, a method of imparting justice of other times, has returned to the US Brad Sigmon67, has been shocking at six o’clock on Friday (midnight in Spain) in a prison in the … Capital of this southern state. He was sentenced to death in 2001 for a horrendous crime. He killed the parents of his ex -partner with a baseball bat. The researchers determined that each of the victims was in different rooms and that Sigmon was going from one to another to give them to the end of them. Then he kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint. She escaped and he tried, without success, kill her. “I couldn’t have her and I wasn’t going to let anyone else have it,” he said then.

Two hours before the execution, the Supreme Court of South Carolina rejected the last attempt of the Sigmon defense to avoid its execution.

The rumble of a firing squad had not sounded in the US in the last fifteen years. It is a rarity that He has barely survived in Utaha state with many peculiarities. Since 1977, it has only been used three times, and the three in that state of the West. Now, however, a handful of states have adopted it before the problems in recent years with lethal injectionsthe most common method of execution for decades. One of them, South Carolina. Sigmon’s has been the first use of the firing squad outside of Utah in more than a century. The last one was in Nevada, in 1913 and with a peculiarity: it was through a string system hooked to three guns. The authorities did not find Verdugo volunteers.

Then people saw the firing balls as something atrocious. Perhaps the memories of the Civil War still floated, in the mid -nineteenth century, where at least 185 men were executed with them.

Until then, it was a conventional and established method to impart justice. The first record of it in the territory that would later be the US was in Jamestownin Virginia, considered the first permanent British settlement in the New World. In 1608a platoon shunned Captain George Kendall, accused of riot and conspiring with the Spaniards, who aspired to control the territory.

Kendall or the hundreds of executed after him did not choose the way they died. Sigmon has done so. In 2021, South Carolina approved a law that gives the inmate the option of how you want to die: lethal injection, electrocution or squading squad. After a long legal battle, the Supreme Court of the State confirmed the legality of the new possibility.

The Executions with lethal injections They have supposed many problems in recent years, with inmates that are twisted for endless minutes without the drug to achieve its deadly effect. The injections were adopted to put aside other methods that were considered more cruel and less effective -electric, gallowsbut several problematic executions questioned them. Pharmaceuticals began blocking the sale of chemicals if used for executions and many states began to look for alternatives. The states have sought more effective safeguards and compounds. But several states have adopted the firing balls as an alternative: Idaho -he approved this week -Oklahoma and Mississippi, in addition to Utah and South Carolina.

Sigmon did not want to use the electric chair because “she would burn and cook alive,” said his lawyer, Gerald ‘Bo’ King, in a statement. “But the alternative was equally monstrous,” King added. “If he chose the lethal injection, he risked the prolonged death suffered by the last three men that South Carolina has executed since September -Ter men that Brad knew and who cared – that they were alive and trapped to a stretcher for more than twenty minutes.”

After the legislative change, the authorities have enabled a wall in the Correctional Center of Columbia. It is close to the electric chair that is used for other executions. Sigmon was tied to a metal chair, arranged on a platform to collect his blood. Ahead had three armed volunteers, who shot at a distance of four and a half meters. If I did not wear a covered face, I could have seen the cannons of their rifles, but not their faces. The executioners were behind a wall with an opening to shoot. As in most US executions, there were witnesses. They observed the process behind a bulletproof crystal, from which you could see the inmate, but not the executioners.