As a consequence of the large number of forest fires that occurred during the last decades in California, experts warned about a worrying situation that could be irreversible. The damage to forests and the climatic conditions that occur could lead to the loss of more and more vegetation.

The situation of the forests worries not only the western state, but also a good part of the United States. Due to a series of factors, added to the conditions generated by climate change, the scenario can lead to irreparable loss, according to experts on the subject consulted by ABC News.

Wildfires complicate California forests

Although the records of the last two years were not bad compared to the historical average, in the previous five years the territory suffered the eight largest forest fires in its history and the thirteen that most affected the area. This adds up to a mix of factors, many of them human intervention, that ended up with large fire-resistant trees and led to the multiplication of the damage from these phenomena.

The calculation is that California lost nearly 7 percent of its tree cover from 1985 to the present. This statistic is especially supported by what happened in the 21st century, where fires became more frequent and the damage was much greater in each of them.

The fires in California generated a worrying phenomenon in the forests See also Climatic autumn begins today, and the minimum temperature reaches 20

Added to what has already been mentioned, the experts consulted by the aforementioned media noted that this year’s rainfall served to put an end to the drought, but the proliferation of vegetation would be counterproductive in one sense. This is explained by the fact that the new scenario could collaborate with the generation of future fires.