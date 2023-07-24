The fires of Rhodes | Rhodes is on fire, but travel agencies continue to sell vacations

There is no mention of the wildfires in Rhodes, which have been extinguished for a week, on popular emergency websites.

24.7. 15:20 | Updated 24.7. 19:37

Searching “Sudden departures Rhodes” in Google results in plenty of sites that offer trips to the Greek holiday island as soon as Tuesday. For example, the Rantapallo, Napsu or TravelMarket websites do not show any mention of the wildfires in Rhodes.

On the island of Rhodes, the largest fire evacuation in the history of Greece is underway, where around 30,000 people have been displaced from their place of residence or accommodation. Despite this, Finns still travel to the island for vacation.

Aurinkomatkat is now canceling all trips to Lindos, located in the southeast of the island, until the end of August. In addition, the company says that for this week it will also extend the cancellation conditions for trips that go to the northern and western parts of the island.

“All customers whose trip is canceled will receive a direct message from us and a refund for the price of the trip,” says Aurinkomatkoj and Finnair’s communications manager Mari Kanerva.

The trip to other areas of Rhodes before July 31 can be postponed if desired. The transfer applies to both the travel destination and the time. According to Kanerva, about half of the customers have already taken this opportunity.

Summer the trips have been popular, so it may be difficult to find an alternative destination. Then you can move the time of the trip.

According to Kanerva, there are a total of around 600-700 Aurinkomatkat customers on Rhodes, of which 120 have been evacuated from the Lindos area.

Mari Kanerva is also responsible for Finnair’s communications, so she can tell you that all route flights in the flight plan will be carried out normally.

“Tomorrow, flight AY1863 will be flown with a larger plane than planned, in order to be able to bring, for example, Aurinkomatkat’s customers to Finland earlier than planned.”

Travel agencies make their assessment of the situation with local partners and authorities. On Monday, STT said that the travel company TUI is canceling all its trips to Rhodes until Friday. Earlier in the weekend, TUI said it was canceling all trips to the island until Tuesday.

However, the planes fly to Rhodes in order to

Tjäreborg has canceled the trips booked to Lindos, Lardos, Kiotari and Pefkos on August 6. until. The Terms and Conditions for other regions are the same as normal.

All of the company’s trips to Rhodes go to the northern and southern parts of the island, where the situation is according to Tjäreborg’s country manager Jessica Virtanen according to calm.

“It’s as if there are two realities on the island.”

According to Virtanen, 97 percent of Tjäreborg’s trips are to the city of Rhodes and Faliraki, which have experienced some power outages in recent days, but nothing out of the ordinary.

in Tjäreborg there are self-service destinations also in Corfu and Athens. People have also been evacuated from Corfu due to wildfires. The website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports on the wildfires in Athens in addition to Rhodes, but there is no travel ban in effect to Greece. Travelers are advised to take the usual precautions: earthquakes, wildfires and floods are possible.

In addition to the aforementioned companies, sudden departures to Rhodes are offered by, among others, Apollomatkat and the Swedish company TripX.

Story updated on July 24, 2023 at 7:37 p.m.: Added information that the travel company TUI has canceled its trip to Rhodes until Friday.