The Greek province of Evros, where at least 18 migrants were found charred by a terrifying fire on Tuesday, was already hell on earth without the need for flames for those fleeing their countries in search of a better life in Europe. For more than a decade, countless cases of abuses and violations of the most basic rights of those who dared to cross this territory, where the homonymous river acts as a natural border between Greece and Turkey, have been reported. Beatings, forced deportations, rapes and illegal detainers they have been registered by human rights organizations for more than a decade. But if the situation was already dangerous, now it’s worse: since the last fire broke out last Saturday, spontaneous groups of citizens are springing up to organize themselves into militias to hunt down migrants. It is not a new practice, but it has been reactivated based on the popular belief that they are to blame for the fire.

The chief prosecutor of the Greek Supreme Court, Georgia Adilini, has ordered this Wednesday to start a double investigation to find possible evidence of “an organized plan” to cause the fire, although later the police assured that it was due to lightning, and to find out more about the “alarming phenomena of violence” against migrants and the incitement to “racist pogroms”.

The investigations have arisen as a result of a video broadcast on social networks on Tuesday in which a man shows, triumphantly, the result of what he considers his hunting booty. He, who is also the supposed author of the recording, opens the door of a trailer attached to a van and behind it, an unknown number of locked up men look at the camera, without knowing where they are or what is happening. The individual refers to these people as “pieces”, he assures that there are 25 and that he has “hunted” them because they are responsible for the fires. “The mountains are full of these,” he adds.

“Part of the population thinks that the fires are the fault of migrants and that is why they persecute them,” explains Lefteris Papayannakis, director of the Greek Institute for Refugees, in an interview with EL PAÍS. “They work like a militia; they arrest them on their own and use violence against them, ”he asserts.

The owner of the vehicle and author of the video, a resident of the province of Albanian origin, and two other people of Greek nationality have been arrested this Wednesday and brought to justice. But Vassilis Kerasiotis, director of the NGO HIAS Greece and a lawyer specialized in migration, assures that these militias are far from being a one-off phenomenon and are organized with absolute impunity because the authorities look the other way. “The tolerance of the authorities exists, for that reason they feel that they can publicize these criminal acts freely,” he adds. “Obviously, when a criminal act occurs, the authorities must react. That is why they have been detained ”, he insists. “It is terrifying how openly accepted hostility against migrants is in a certain part of society,” denounces a spokesman for Alarm Phone, an organization dedicated to receiving messages from migrants in danger throughout the Mediterranean area and transmitting them to the competent authorities. to rescue them.

Calls to persecute and capture migrants are disseminated through messages on social networks such as Facebook, X or TikTok. The video of the Albanian citizen showing the result of the “hunt” for him was uploaded by himself to a channel of the Viber messaging network with 240 members. Another recording released this Wednesday shows a man dressed in military clothing giving instructions to several dozen citizens of Evros to organize another pogrom. “Whoever can, start patrolling (…). But I am going to ask you not to use weapons or knives, or you are going to have problems. It is illegal. They will arrest you ”he says.

Before the video of the illegally detained migrants surfaced, Paris Papadakis, an MP for the far-right Greek Solution party for Evros province, also released another incendiary harangue accusing the migrants of “obstructing the work of firefighters” and of provoke the fire.

Several left-wing MPs have called for Papadakis to be subjected to an investigation by Parliament’s Ethics Committee. In his publication, the far-right deputy described the situation as “war” and called on his fellow citizens to organize raids to “arrest” illegal migrants “in the same way as in March 2020,” when the Turkish government incited tens of thousands of migrants leaving for Greece through Evros, and some locals organized themselves into militias to assist the police and the Army in their defense of the border.

Evros, in fact, was the main route of entry to Greece and Europe until 2015 and 2016, when migrants began to use boats to reach the Aegean islands such as Chios or Lesbos. However, the transit of refugees has never stopped. So far in 2023, about 3,700 migrants have entered Greece through the land route, up from about 6,000 in all of 2022, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (Acnur). However, it is possible that the numbers of those who have come to enter Greek territory through the Evros, is much higher. “More than 250,000 illegal entries were prevented during 2022 at the Evros border,” the Ministry of Citizen Protection said in a statement. Some of them probably managed to enter Greek territory, but were illegally deported by the Greek authorities, a very common practice in the area despite the fact that it violates Hellenic and European laws. Various associations and human rights organizations have compiled testimonies and evidence of nearly 400 incidents of this type over the last six years in which some 20,000 migrants were illegally deported, in most cases using violent methods and depriving them of their money. and belongings.

Hiding for fear of deportation

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Alarm Phone transmitted alerts about four groups totaling about 300 people trapped in the area affected by the fires: three of them on islets in the river and another in a wooded area near the town of I suffered. “The fact that people hide in the forest in the face of a fire instead of trying to get to safety gives an idea of ​​the need they have to hide for fear of deportation,” says Vassilis.

The Alarm Phone spokesman explains that the authorities contacted them and assured them that they had not found anyone at the indicated points. The organization also adds that on Wednesday contact was lost with two of the four groups and that only the two largest remained, stranded on islets: one of about 250 people had been surrounded by the police. Another, out of a hundred, was trapped on an islet near the town of Lagina, was captured by the agents and taken to a detention center. We can’t say much more about the situation. [de los grupos]But before, when the authorities say they can’t find them, what they do is attack the migrants and send them back to Turkey illegally. It is an excuse that they often use”, adds the NGO spokesman.

The hunting of migrants is yet another threat that adds to the already critical conditions that migrants face when they cross the border. They arrive through a militarized zone where no one can access, not even humanitarian aid organizations. They use the density of the forests to hide for indeterminate periods of time in which they have no access to food, sanitation, or any other kind of services. “There is no assistance there. It is almost impossible to help them when they are hidden. Sometimes they carry food with them, sometimes they go somewhere nearby and get it”, describes Lefteris Papayannakis, from the Greek Refugee Institute. “We know that sometimes the Turks give them food while forcing them to cross, or give them access to power to charge their phones,” he adds.

Papayannakis adds that traffic accidents involving vehicles carrying kidnapped migrants are frequent. “They are trafficked in taxis or vans to the cities. It is illegal, so sometimes the traffickers go very fast, in the opposite direction… We know of people who have died or been seriously injured because they suffered an accident, ”he denounces.

For his part, the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias, has attributed the death of the migrants to not having followed the evacuation orders that are automatically sent, in Greek and English, to all mobile phones in the affected area. : “In Evros there were 15 sources of fire at the same time, which have come together to form a huge fire.” Satellite images show an immense area in flames, with a front that reaches 20 kilometers and advances “uncontrollably” in various directions. The dense smoke from this great fire, together with that from other fronts in Greece, has reached the islands of Sicily and Malta, more than a thousand kilometers away, and covers 80% of Hellenic territory. For Kerasiotis, from HIAS, reading is another. “The cause of these 18 deaths is a combination of the absence of safe and legal entry procedures into Greek and European territory, together with the fact that potential asylum seekers are afraid of being returned to Turkey illegally.”

