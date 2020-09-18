The fires in California, find your sport and Louane (ASTRAPI / BAYARD PRESSE)

The children may have seen these impressive images pass … Burning forests, burnt cars and houses … Giant fires have been ravaging the west coast of the United States for several weeks. But how to explain the extent of these fires? And how are the inhabitants doing there? Amber is 11 years old, she is Franco-American and a subscriber to Astrapi magazine. His family lives in California, together they tell about their hectic daily life at the microphone of Salut l’Info!

Also on the news menu: a funny cry in the forest and a record race in a joélette, an all-terrain wheelchair that allows everyone to play sports.

Sport precisely, how to get started and find the discipline that suits us? And besides, why is sport good for health and morale? To talk about it, Marina from franceinfo gives the floor to children and to a champion of the genre: fencer Astrid Guyart. And whether you’re a girl or a boy, everyone is free to do whatever sport they like! Even the PSG football player Edinson Cavani proves it … Advice and other tips to get into sport, it is to listen in our file of the week.

Student in CM2, Bonnie has a completely different concern at the moment: chasing her friends who are no longer in her class! Especially since it’s his last year at school! On our answering machine, on 01 47 79 40 00, she asks us for a little help … Our advice can be found in this new episode.

Playing sports is great, but doing it while listening to children’s jokes or a song is even better! In this program, find the last jokes told by the children and the crush of Laura, 10 years old, for Louane’s last song, Donne-moi ton coeur, “a very sweet melody” which gives “the impression of traveling elsewhere “. Good listening !