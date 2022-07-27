The fire gives a small respite to Spain, as well as the heat. The large fires declared throughout the week have begun to be stabilized and controlled, especially in Andalusia, the Canary Islands and Castilla y León, but the situation in Galicia continues to be of concern. The forest area devastated by the fire now amounts to 222,800 hectares, 38.5% of the total territory that has burned in Europe (578,956 hectares) since January, according to data from the European organization EFFIS based on satellite images. This is the worst wave of fires since records have been kept.

The European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) uses satellite images provided by Copernicus for its estimates and in its latest update it shows a balance of 222,800 hectares affected by fire in the country so far this year , 11.2% more than on July 23. These data confirm that Spain is facing the worst wave of fires in the historical series managed by EFFIS (beginning in 2006), until now led by 2012, when the fires affected 189,376 hectares; followed by 2017, with 130,920. However, according to the records on the website of the Ministry for Ecological Transition, which date back to 1968, the worst year of fires in the history of Spain was 1985, with 484,475 hectares of forest devastated. In all of 2012, 218,956 burned.

The fires, in any case, have given a respite almost at the same time as the temperatures. But, in the case of the heat, the truce will be brief. From next Saturday and, especially, on Sunday, a new “warm episode” is expected on the peninsula and although, at the moment, its extension, duration and intensity raise doubts, the values ​​will be between 5-10 degrees above what normal in large areas of the country, has advanced Rubén Del Campo, spokesman for Aemet. Next weekend will begin with a thermal rise and will exceed 35 degrees in large areas of the interior of the peninsula, especially in the west, center and south and up to 40 degrees in the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys.

The situation of the main fires that were active is as follows:

Controlled the flames in San Roque and at the gates of Doñana

The forest firefighters of the Andalusian Infoca Plan have managed to save the Doñana park from the danger posed by the fire that broke out last Monday afternoon in Almonte (Huelva). The Junta de Andalucía has considered stabilized this Wednesday morning both that fire, and another in the nearby town of Bonares. The flames have stayed away from the protected environment thanks to the firewalls, surrounded by machinery, which have prevented the burning ashes from approaching more critical areas.

For now, the Infoca Plan has deactivated level 1 of emergencies and the more than 300 evicted people, including owners of second homes and seasonal workers, have been allowed to return to their homes. After more than 150 troops had to strive during Monday and Tuesday to control the flames, this Wednesday has passed “to a situation of certain normality” but “with some prudence” being “in the middle of summer with temperatures high”, stated the delegate of the Board in functions in the province of Huelva, Álvaro de Burgos. For now, between the deployment in Bonares and Almonte, almost fifty troops remain deployed.

The one in Almonte is not the only fire that is still active in the western part of Andalusia. In San Roque (Cádiz), another fifty firefighters and two helicopters have managed to stabilize a fire in the Sierra del Arca. The orography and the west wind —dry and hot in that area— have meant that the troops have spent a complicated night, in which the owners of rural homes have had to evict the 300 people who stayed overnight at the La Casita campsite . This morning, from the Infoca Plan they have pointed out that the fire presents a “favorable evolution”. “We continue to work for its stabilization,” they have pointed out on their official Twitter profile.

Malaga overcomes the chain of fires

The fires do not give truce to Malaga, one of the provinces most affected by the flames so far this summer. Up to three outbreaks coincided this Tuesday afternoon in points of Estepona, Benahavís and Mijas, forcing the eviction of more than 600 people from different urbanizations on the Costa del Sol and cutting off traffic on the A-7 motorway and the A-7 highway. 7175. Some 400 firefighters and a dozen aerial means intervened at the same time in these municipalities.

The Estepona fire originated in the Beverly Hills residential complex, near the industrial estate and where the bulk of the people who were evacuated live. It was the first to be controlled late in the afternoon, while the troops of the Infoca —Andalusian plan against fires— managed to do the same with the Benahavís after eleven at night. The one in Mijas, however, gave more problems. Its intensity forced first to cut a 14-kilometre section of the A-7 motorway and, later, to evict the residents of four urbanizations in the area. In mid-afternoon, the Junta de Andalucía activated emergency level 1 and deployed an Advanced Command Post in the town. Nearly 300 firefighters and a dozen aerial resources participated in the extinction tasks, which also took place during the night.

The fire, finally, has been considered controlled on Wednesday morning. “We continue to work on its auction and settlement,” Infoca sources have stressed. Its troops also continue working on the perimeter of the 2,000 hectares burned by the fire that affected the Sierra de Mijas and the municipalities of Alhaurín el Grande and Alhaurín de la Torre a week ago, which has not yet been considered extinguished. In mid-June, another 3,500 hectares burned in Sierra Bermeja, also on the Costa del Sol.

Controlled the fire in the surroundings of Silos

The slight drop in temperatures has helped to reduce the severity of the fires in Castilla y León. One of the active fronts, although already controlled and only with the danger of reproduction in the embers, is located in the vicinity of Quintanilla del Coco (Burgos), where more than 3,000 hectares were burned by a farmer who harvested at improper hours. The fire, which remains at level 1 and under surveillance, destroyed several houses in nearby towns and threatened the historical and cultural heritage of the Santo Domingo de Silos monastery. It is also believed that several outbreaks have already been caused in Toro (Zamora), where this Tuesday afternoon flames began in a perimeter of five kilometers.

The other fires active in the last hours are already at level 0. The one in Montes de Valdueza, in León, has burned 1,400 hectares, while the one in San Juan de la Nava, in Ávila, has also reduced its activity. The Ministry of the Environment of the Board has indicated that, according to the Copernicus system, the fire unleashed in the Cebreros area of ​​Avila caused 4,200 hectares to be destroyed. In all these cases there were several evictions from towns close to the fronts and to those that were also harmed by the smoke generated.

The main risk that the authorities and firefighters are currently warning of is that there may be reproductions on the embers or areas that are still hot after the serious fires such as those suffered in Zamora, where some attempts to reactivate have had to be extinguished. The danger also comes from possible increases in temperatures, after a few days of less intense heat than the previous ones, which could ally with the wind and foster new fronts.

