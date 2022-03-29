Concordia, Sinaloa.- The forest fires in the municipality of Concordia, Sinaloa. Through an emergency call it was reported that near the vicinity of the municipal dump the presence of fire was detected in some areas, mobilizing elements of the municipal police and Civil Protection.

Once on the site, the veracity of said report was verified when it was appreciated that large amount of grassland burned uncontrollably threatening to reach the site occupied by the municipal garbage dump where a large amount of waste of all kinds is concentrated.

Containment work began immediately to stop the flames that had already consumed much of the dry grass that was found on one of the lands adjacent to the aforementioned site.

With buckets in hand and all kinds of materials that will help mitigate the flames, the elements of civil protection and the municipal police, after several hours, managed to contain the fire, which threatened to spread rapidly.

Meanwhile, a call was made to the public to call the emergency numbers in the event of any such eventuality, since in recent weeks forest fires have reached their highest peak so far this anus.