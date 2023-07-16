Wildfires continue to rage relentlessly in Canada. Since the beginning of the year, more than 10 million hectares have been consumed, an unprecedented figure in the country’s history. And it is feared that this figure will continue to increase in the coming weeks, since some 570 fires remain active and uncontrolled, fueled by the dry and hot conditions that prevail in the north of the country.

Since January, a total of 4,088 forest fires in all the country. Until Saturday, July 15, they were still active 906 conflagrations, of which 570 were considered uncontrollable. These figures, provided by the Canadian Interagency Wildland Fire Center, far exceed the previous record for area burned, which dates back to 1989 at 7.3 million hectares.

To get an idea of ​​the magnitude, the forests destroyed in just six and a half months is roughly the size of Portugal or the whole of Iceland.

“This year’s figures exceed our worst-case scenarios,” Yan Boulanger, a researcher at the Canadian Ministry of Natural Resources, told the AFP news agency. With concern, he pointed out that since the beginning of May there has been no respite and that everything is prepared for the situation to worsen even more. This specialist in forest fires summarizes the current situation as “completely alarming” and warns that the year 2023 will leave an indelible mark.

In addition, the magnitude and number of fires have exceeded the intervention capacity of the authorities, who are forced to let most of them burn out without being able to control their progress.

The boreal forest is the main protagonist of this devastation, with far-reaching consequences for the environment. This green ring that surrounds the Arctic region, encompassing territories in Canada, Alaska, Siberia and northern Europe, plays a vital role in the future of the planet.

One particular aspect of this northern forest is its ability to release 10 to 20 times more carbon per unit area burned compared to other ecosystems. This emission of greenhouse gases contributes to global warming, thus creating a vicious cycle that further aggravates the problem.

Quebec, the province hardest hit by fires

Unlike the west of the country, Quebec he’s not used to dealing with mega-fires. However, this season has been exceptionally destructive, with more than 4.4 million hectares burned. Like the rest of Canada, northern Quebec is facing a severe drought, with significantly below-average rainfall for months and hot temperatures. The situation worsens as the fires get closer and closer to the municipalities.

“The fire we are fighting is 65 kilometers long, which poses enormous logistical challenges,” Colonel Philippe Sansa, who leads a team of 120 French firefighters deployed in northern Quebec, told AFP. In addition, infrared cameras and drones are used to detect the hot spots, illustrating the complexity of the operation.

Quebec has been one of the Canadian provinces hardest hit by fires. © Adrian Wyld/AP

The Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) of Quebec has requested international assistance, as local resources are insufficient to cope with the magnitude of the fires. “We need international assistance due to the limitations of our resources in Quebec,” explained Stéphane Caron, spokesman for SOPFEU.

In western Canada, the province of British Columbia has also appealed for international help due to the severity of the fires. Sarah Budd, representative of the fire service for this Pacific coast province, points out that a respite is not expected from a meteorological point of view, since the weather is forecast to remain hot and dry in the coming months.

Since the beginning of July, the situation in Canada has taken a dramatic turn, with more than 250 fires declared in just three days last week, mostly triggered by lightning. Caron fears this is just a harbinger of things to come, as experts say climate change is increasing both the frequency and intensity of fires in boreal forests.

About 50% of fires in Canada originate from lightning strikes. With ongoing climate change, an increase in the proliferation of this type of phenomenon is expected. Compared to the 1980s, the area burned by fires caused by lightning has doubled.

