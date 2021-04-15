After a major fire in the Nevskaya Manufactory building on Oktyabrskaya Embankment in St. Petersburg, all sources of ignition have been eliminated. This was reported on April 15 by the emergency services.

There is no smoldering under the rubble, rescuers are pouring the walls of the building, reports “RIA News“.

The fire began in the afternoon on April 12, extinguishing went on all these days. The fire spread to all six floors of the production building, the area of ​​the fire was 10 thousand square meters.

As a result of the emergency, the commander of the department of the 64th fire rescue unit died, three more firefighters were injured. Two of them were hospitalized in critical condition, they were put into a drug-induced coma. The third rescuer received minor hand burns.

A criminal case was initiated under clause “c”, part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of a person”) “.

The press service of the city administration of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the owners of the building of “Nevskaya Manufaktura” did not eliminate the fire safety violations that were revealed a month ago in time. The Investigative Committee filed a motion to arrest the general director of the burnt-out Nevskaya Manufactory Maxim Makeyev and his deputy Alexei Mikhnevich.

One of the versions of the cause of the fire is called a short circuit in the electrical room, and the likelihood of arson was also considered.