The goal is an innate quality in the boots of María José Pérez. At 37, the veteran Granadilla striker continues to add goals to her personal locker, with which she shines as one of the most outstanding soccer players on the continent. And, as stated in the account specialized in international women’s football, @FutFemdelMundo, the Canarian forward is the soccer player over 35 years who has scored the most goals in the major European leagues, with a total of six targets, plus three assists, this season.

A figure that comes to light after a day in which María José left a stellar performance to guide Granadilla to a decisive victory (3-1, against Santa Teresa) to keep the dream for the Champions League. The one from Santa Cruz de Tenerife scored a double to be the island’s third top scorer, only behind Martín-Prieto and Pisco and equaled with Pleuler.

The Canarian forward is followed in the list of veterans with the most goals in Europe by another soccer player with a national stamp: Vanesa Gimbert. At 40, The Athletic center-back is the oldest footballer in Primera Iberdrola and also the second veteran with the most scores in the major European leagues.

The brazilian Formiga (43 years and 2 Goals) of PSG, the English Fara Williams (37 years and 2 Goals), the Polish Winczo (36 years and 2 Goals) or the Spanish Erika Vazquez (38 years and 1 goal), who continues to make history at Athletic, are other names that stand out on this list of veterans at a high level in Europe.