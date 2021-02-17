The Netflix series “The Dance of the Fireflies” is about the story of Kate and Tully.

They are two best friends who practically grow up together after knowing each other since adolescence and go through all kinds of situations over the course of 30 years.

The script is based on the book Firefly lane of Maggie friedman. In addition, to better develop the story the resolution is located on three different timelines. With jumps between the past and the present.

In Dance of the Fireflies, Kate’s glasses have to do with certain characteristics of the character.

As a synthesis, it can be said that Kate and Tully met in the 1970s while attending Reeves Junior High School. A decade later and while they were looking for their professional dreams in Seattle they got even closer. But something drove them away. This is seen in the following timeline that happens in 2003.

The why of Kate’s glasses

Beyond the intrigues and the development of the plot, a detail that draws attention are the kate glasses.

As compiled in the note of The trade of Peru, in the sections that relate the adolescence of both she is seen with oversized glasses.

The Dance of the Fireflies book mentions Kate’s glasses.

At first glance, viewers can tell that they are constantly dropping and that they don’t sit on you at all. Nor can the highly installed and at the same time prejudicial connotation on a nerdy girl. Especially taking into account the stereotypes of that time. Many of them are now fortunately overcome.

The explanation of this unique frame model is partly in the kristin hannah book. In the text Firefly lane figure that Kate he wears “horn-rimmed glasses” that are “hopelessly out of date.”

According to the site specialized in series Screenrant, the massive lenses and thick frames that Kate used in the parade were not so uncommon in 1970.

Kate and Tully are the protagonists of The Dance of the Fireflies.

On the other hand, he emphasizes that the family of cannot afford new glasses. A situation that can be imagined extremely common.

Kate He belongs to a working-class family with two children. Thus, you could hardly afford to buy new glasses every time the fashion style changes.

Given this, they would also be an imagined resource to highlight the simplicity and modest spirit of the character.

The Firefly Dance is Netflix’s new hit.

Another interesting point to keep in mind and that marks the note of The Commerce of Peru is that glasses are often used to exaggerate certain personality traits – such as shyness – or to prepare a transformation in the image. A paradigmatic example is the change experienced by the protagonist of the telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea.

With these data, the conclusion is that this accessory worn by the actress Roan curtis it was thought out in detail and to reinforce the line of argument. On the other hand, it is more than likely that most of the time they have dropped spontaneously and not as an action from the performance.

Dance of the Fireflies stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

The note of The Commerce of Peru It also clarifies that although the Netflix series does not emphasize that Kate swap her glasses for a more modern style, the sense of her choice is to show her as an awkward teenager turned into a much fancier woman and a wealthy adult.

