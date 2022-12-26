Andrea Agnelli, after 12 years in charge of Juventus, sat down at the computer on November 28 and hit send. Seconds later, all the employees and players read their final goodbye and, although not surprising, they were caught off guard because some were in Qatar and others in the Maldives, or wherever. Between the lines, a subliminal message. “The unanimity is over.” Agnelli was referring to the lack of understanding with his cousin Jon Elkann, CEO of Exor, the holding company relative who controls the club, who had just sentenced him because the economic and judicial situation was no longer sustainable but justiciable. Too many entanglements that could return the club to the Second Division like when he was splashed by the Calciopoli, when it was shown that in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons Juve intervened in the arbitration appointments to generate competitive advantages. After three courses with a triad in front [Giovanni Cobolli de presidente; Jean-Claude Blanc de director general y Alessio Secco como director deportivo]Andrea Agnelli took command until now.

“The new directive will be made up of experts and professionals, with the task of defending Juventus.” This is how Exor defined the members of the new board yesterday that will be put to a vote by the shareholders on January 18. The new president will be Gianluca Ferrero, a corporate advisor, auditor and board member of numerous Agnelli family companies, accompanied by Fioranna Vittoria Negri (an expert in auditing and financial statements, as well as risk control). There will also be Maurizio Scanavino (general director who will act as CEO) and Diego Pistone (finance and control expert), as well as Laura Cappiello (law and control body expert). They all know that it will not be due to wrongdoing.

It turns out that with Andrea Agnelli —the fourth of the dynasty that assumed the presidency after the acquisition of the club in 1923 by his grandfather Gianni— Juve was written in golden letters, since the new stadium was built, nine consecutive Leagues were added (the never seen in Italy) and reached two Champions League finals (2015 and 2017), lost to Barça and Madrid. But sports, since 2018, was stained. This was discovered on December 1, when the Turin prosecutor’s office (with more than 14,000 pages on the club’s accounts) requested, framing the case as the Prisma investigation, that Agnelli and her 11 managers come to the fore because Juve is suspected of having manipulated the market by disseminating biased financial information, in addition to having produced invoices for non-existent transfers from 2018 to 2021, which generated capital gains of around 155 million. An example is the 2020 operation with Barça, when the Catalan club sold Arthur for 72 million, although according to the website transfer markt it was worth 52, and they bought Pjanic for 60. Barça earned 12 million in the operation, but only presumably, since the Brazilian charged nine million for three years compared to the 30 that Pjanic would charge.

There is more. The club accumulates complaints from Consob (Italian National Commission of Companies and Stock Exchange) for false documents, while UEFA opened an independent file that could lead to economic sanctions, market restrictions or participation in European competitions. The Vecchia Signorawhich will validate some accounts with a deficit for the fifth year in a row —239.3 million losses last year and 226.8 in the previous one—, is required to recover UEFA’s economic fair play, an estate with which it already has a open conflict with the European instance on the Super League for a year and a half.

In the course (2023) that Juve, the most successful club in Italy (36 scudetti) turns 100 and after a season in which he went blank for the first time since 2011, the team is a refugee in the Europa League after being eliminated from the Champions League at the first opportunity. In Serie A, although they have six wins in a row, they are 10 points behind leader Napoli. And, although when the ball enters everything is mitigated, on this occasion the magistrates will dictate the future bianconero. Until then, the new directive will try to put out all the fires.

