

03/12/2025



Updated at 10:5:00 p.m.





Of the Fire and rescue extinction service (six) of the Córdoba City Council They have rescued about 4:00 pm on Wednesday to a man in his 70s in a well where he had been caught.

The event has occurred in the El Alcaide area, next to the river Guadalquivirwhen the neighbor was inside the well, who had come down with a homemade harness. The man has been immobilized seven meters deep, and when he sees himself in that situation he has called firefighters from the mobile they carried, as they have explained to ABC official sources of the six.

Until the precise place, that firefighters and local police have located following the trail of the call, emergency troops have also moved.

The man has been rescued and is in good condition.