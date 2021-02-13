He is a bit calmer but saddened. Sad and sorry. But also with something that does not finish closing. As if he had experienced an injustice due to the escrache he suffered on social networks for his day of fury. After all, he is taking his first steps as an adult, although he still has a boyish face. At age 19, Gian Franco Forcone know I know mistaken. “I crossed the chain,” he acknowledges. With a slow tone, choosing the words so as not to muddy her further (his lawyer did not want him to give interviews), the firefighter agrees to speak with him. Zonal Clarín of what happened to him and ended up “fucking” his life.

The fact: a traffic accident that clouded him the kink. A bus driver locked him up (as the passengers themselves declared) on Paraná Avenue, on the border between Vicente López and San Isidro. The driver hit him and he fled. Gian Franco chased him. And he found it. Dressed in his volunteer firefighter uniform from Villa Ballester he got out of the car he bought recently with a crowbar and still has two years left to finish paying. He smashed the windshield and the glass of the driver of line 140 that crosses several communes of the conurbano Norte.

“The light went out,” his companions understand. By his attitude, it was discontinued by Firefighters and lost his job in the Municipality of Vicente López. Gian Franco tells his version: “First he touched the rear-view mirror and then he hit me. I yelled at him and he accelerated. A motorcyclist who was next to me yelled at me not to let him get away. Even while he was driving away, the driver made me signs to teasing, “he relates.

Gian Franco also has a tragic story. Although in the barracks they assure that they are two absolutely different situations. That the most comfortable thing would be to relate his day of rage with personal misfortune. It happened in October 2019, shortly after landing his best job: a renewable contract every three months at the address of Civil defense by Vicente López. The firefighter agrees to remember: “We received a call for help due to a fire, but with the wrong address. I lived with my parents in Munro. We assisted the firefighters, we almost all arrived together,” he recalls.

“When I realized it was my house I ran in. I got to the living room. The smoke heated the air until it was unbreathable.. I was burning inside. I had to leave without being able to find my mother, “he describes in a voice that permeates despair.

“After a while I saw my dad come out of the flames. He had come home from work early and managed toI carried my mother who was already unconscious. When he appeared with her in his arms, she was already dead from respiratory arrest. “Gian Franco did not want to go back on the subject during the rest of the interview.

Retaliation for his mistake was taken swiftly. A few hours after his interchange with the bus, he threw of the Municipality of Vicente López. They canceled his contract that had been renewed every three months since 2019. He does not hold a grudge despite his grief and that now he does not know what he will do to survive. Maybe sell the car shocked that he was so proud of having been able to buy, in installments.

“I apologize with all my heart, to the passengers, to society and, above all, to the firefighters. I stained the reputation that always accompanied us. If it had been without the uniform, my behavior would not have had such an impact. I screwed it up“, he is heard in distress.

From his detachment at Villa Ballester, he bench without fixing it. They are still studying the sanction. “Stop … stop a bit. You … journalists. He didn’t kill anyone. He made a mistake. And he publicly acknowledged it. lynch to a kid and screw his life for a mistake “, returns one of his companions.

Gian Farnco signed up to be a firefighter at 14. Wait for the sanction that can, as in the Municipality, reach your expulsion. “It’s my life,” he says. His work in San Martín is voluntary. Pure vocation. They don’t pay you a salary. Now he just hopes he can redify.

