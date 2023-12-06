Politico: Former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang died as a result of suicide or torture

Former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who disappeared after meeting with a Russian diplomat in July, may have committed suicide or died from torture. This was reported by the American publication Politico, citing sources close to senior Chinese officials.

Qin Gang disappeared after meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko on June 25. According to the official version, Chinese and Russian diplomats during negotiations discussed relations between Moscow and Beijing.

However, according to Politico’s sources, the Russian diplomat was actually visiting the Chinese capital to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that his foreign minister and several senior Chinese military officers had been compromised by Western intelligence agencies.

The minister could be suspended for an affair in the USA

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that Qin Gang could have been removed for extramarital affairs in the United States when he was ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to this country. The Chinese Communist Party conducted an internal audit that found that the diplomat, while ambassador to the United States, was in a romantic relationship and even became a father.

Photo: Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters

After his disappearance, rumors arose about his affair with Chinese Phoenix TV reporter Fu Xiaotian. She could have given birth to a son from a diplomat who received US citizenship.

It is known about the ex-minister’s alleged lover that she studied at Cambridge University and first met Qin Gang more than ten years ago, when he was a counselor at the Chinese Embassy in the UK. In 2016, the university named the garden after her in gratitude for “a series of very generous gifts” that reportedly totaled at least £250,000.

Disappeared minister was close to Xi

The 57-year-old diplomat is a confidant of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He took over as head of the Foreign Ministry after a short stint as ambassador to the United States.

Qin Gang was single-handedly elevated through the ranks by Xi. Any problems with him will reflect poorly on Xi as well, implying that Xi failed to choose the right person for the job

Deng Yuwen ex-editor of the Communist Party newspaper

A month after the disappearance of Qin Gang, a new minister was appointed to the post of head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry – the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi. Previously, he had already served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China – from 2013 to 2022.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

Before this appointment, Qin Gang missed meeting after meeting: planned talks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Beijing were postponed two days before the head of European diplomacy arrived in the country. Qin also did not appear at the annual meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia. The Foreign Ministry explained the disappearance of the high-ranking minister by his state of health.

On July 18, the Chinese Foreign Ministry removed from its website and page on the WeChat social network all messages in which the name of Qin Gang appeared.

Qin Gang was not the only missing minister in China

In September, another high-ranking Chinese official disappeared from the public eye. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shanfu did not appear in public for two weeks and suddenly refused to meet with the heads of the Vietnamese defense departments.

In October it became known that Li Shangfu had been removed from his post. The Washington Post said Li Shangfu is under investigation for alleged corruption. The investigation concerns his activities during the period when he served as head of the military procurement department of the Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China.