When the flames are extinguished, the disaster continues. After the Doñana fire this summer, researchers from MED_Soil Research Group (University of Seville) and Organic Matter in Soils and Sediments (MOSS) of the Institute of Natural Resources and Agrobiology of Seville (IRNAS-CSIC) have discovered the cause of the so-called “chapapote de monte” is formed, the ash mud and fine sediments that originate in the damaged areas. Fire waterproofs the soil and substantially alters the characteristics of the surface layer, and generally more fertile.

This year 174,788 hectares have burned in Spain. But the flames have not only devastated the vegetation, they have also especially disturbed the soil, the largest carbon reservoir in the biosphere. Now this research shows that fires make permeable soil hydrophobic by altering the molecular composition of organic matter and the proportion of long chain fatty acids. This modification favors that the remains left by the flames are subsequently mixed with the rainwater and are dragged to the coast, rivers and aquifers, polluting them and thus affecting other areas, in addition to those directly affected by the fires. Where it does not rain, when cleaning is carried out, the toxic material mixes with the soil, already altered by the flames.

The lower complexity of the Doñana soil (sandy) has facilitated the study, since, in more complex systems, the hydrophobicity can be “masked” by other interrelated factors, according to the researcher Nicasio Tomás Jiménez.

The work results have provided more relevant data on the effects of fire on soils. Flames, depending on their intensity, can increase or decrease organic matter by 30%. Fire affects both the quantity and quality of soil components and these can be monitored for use as biomarkers of fire intensity or recovery of the environment.

Smoldering fires

This study makes it possible to face restoration work more effectively, which should not only be aimed at the vegetation cover, but also at the ground or detect the presence of latent fires, as happened in Daimiel in 2009 or as they suspect that it may be happening in some mobs in Doñana.

“Despite being so close to us and being a fundamental resource for life, the soil on which we live is a great unknown. Apart from being the base for the production of food and fibers for our clothes, it filters the water we drink, stores it and also prevents floods and droughts, combats global climate change by fixing greenhouse gases and offers us many other leisure services and landscaping that contribute to social welfare ”, explains the IRNAS Senior Scientist, José Antonio González Pérez, to highlight the importance of the investigation.

In addition, the techniques used for this study can be applied to other pollutants and can become tools that help in the management of natural resources and in decision-making after a forest fire or other natural disaster.

The group that studies the soils of Doñana after the great summer fire carries out its investigations within the framework of the Geofire and Intercarbon projects, financed by the Ministry of Economy and Industry. In addition, international research groups of the Lausanne universities (Switzerland) and Old dominion (Virginia, USA) which has allowed access to the most advanced analytical techniques of the moment such as pyrolysis (decomposition by heat), nuclear magnetic resonance, isotopic ratio spectrometry, gas chromatography and mass spectrometry and ultra high resolution ion -cyclotron.