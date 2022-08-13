The fires spread throughout the Region of Murcia. The Community faces this Saturday a hot day marked by the flames, which are reproduced throughout different points. The virulent fire in Jumilla caused by the impact of lightning, which has already burned 400 hectares, are joined by at least four other outbreaks in Archena, Pozo Estrecho and Alcantarilla.

Several outbreaks in Archena affect a house and a nursing home



More than thirty calls to 112 in the Region of Murcia, alerted to several outbreaks (at least five) in different areas of Archena, which affected a house where a person had difficulty getting out. Another of the outbreaks has been declared near the nursing home, next to the municipal nursery. Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, Archena Local Police, Environmental Agent and forestry brigade traveled to the scene. He also informed the Civil Guard.

Affected by smoke inhalation and evacuation of horses in Pozo Estrecho



The 112 of the Region of Murcia also received calls during the afternoon of this Saturday warning of the declaration of a fire in some horse stables that are within the premises of a company in Pozo Estrecho, Cartagena. The fire spread to a neighboring ship.

Informants reported to the emergency service that they tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers while evacuating the horses from the stables.

Firefighters from the SEIS of the Cartagena City Council, a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061, Cartagena Local Police and Civil Guard moved to the place.

The Cartagena Local Police reported that those affected by smoke inhalation were transferred to the Pozo Estrecho health center.

Bush fire in Alcantarilla near homes



The emergency services also warned of a bush fire in Alcantarilla. The fire spread to some nearby houses that are in front of the Samaniego School. In the work of extinguishing the fire, firefighters from the CEIS and the Murcia City Council are involved together with the Local Police of Alcantarilla and the toilets of 061.