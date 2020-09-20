Highlights: The third floor of Bangal Hospital in Bhilwara caught fire

Bangad Hospital was the first center of corona infection in Bhilwara city

There was chaos in the hospital after the fire

Stirring among family, efforts to extinguish fire

Bhilwara

In Bhilwara city, trouble has knocked once again in Bangad Hospital, which became the center of corona infection. A fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital on Sunday. After this, there was a stir among the admitted patients and their families. But now it is reported that all admitted patients have been safely shifted out and shifted to other hospitals.

Short circuit fire

According to the information received, there was a short circuit fire in the third floor of Bangad Hospital in Bhilwara. Hence, all the 35 patients admitted there were shifted to Krishna and Ramsnehi Hospital. It is being told that seven of these patients were on ventilator. At the same time, the family members of the hospitalized Marizo have also accused the hospital staff of misconduct at the time of the fire.

Administrative staff reached after receiving information

Collector Shivprasad M Nakate and Police Superintendent Preeti Chandra also reached the spot with the information about the fire in the hospital. Subhash Nagar Police Officer Pushpa Kasotian and CO CT Bhanwar Randhir Singh got all the patients safely out. Let us tell you that this is the same Bangad Hospital, from which the first infection of corona was spread in Bhilwara.

Seven firemen reached the spot

District Collector Shivprasad M Nakate said that there was a fire in the hospital due to short circuit. Which has now been overcome. Due to the smoke, the patients have been admitted to other hospitals from here and complete treatment has been made. According to the information, seven firefighters reached the spot after the fire, after which the fire was controlled.

Information received after fire alarm

Hospital physician Dr. Paratjit Singh said that the fire was reported after fire alarm was sounded in the morning. After that we first shifted all patients to other hospitals. Where our staff has also been sent to treat patients. The fire has been controlled by the City Council and 7 firefighters of Kanchan India. However, the hospital building has not suffered much due to the fire not spreading.