When France seemed to calm down, after a winter of political crisis and demonstrations against the pension reform, it is tense again. And he does it by reopening one of those French fractures that never quite close. It is the fracture of the banlieuthe multicultural and impoverished suburbs, populated by children and grandchildren of immigrants from the Maghreb and sub-Saharan Africa who, in many cases, feel like second-class citizens and harbor a persistent resentment towards their institutions and particularly towards the police.

The death, shot by a traffic policeman, of a 17-year-old boy in Nanterre —a city of 93,000 inhabitants on the western outskirts of Paris— has once again ignited the banlieu. Everything was filmed: France and half the world have seen it. Some 40,000 police and gendarmes fanned out on Thursday during a third night of riots on the outskirts of cities and towns across the country. This is today a country socially on the verge of a nervous breakdown. And politically. The president, Emmanuel Macron, calls for calm, the left opposition refuses to support him and says that what is needed is not to call for calm but for justice. And the extreme right tries to set itself up as a standard-bearer for the police and calls for a state of emergency.

Nahe’s mother, Mounina, leads the march in Nanterre this Thursday. Among the demonstrators, there were children and grandchildren of North African and African immigrants, and there were many young people, but also older people and whites. Abdulmonam Eassa (Getty Images) Police officers detain a protester in Nanterre, this Thursday. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) General view of the march in Nanterre for the teenager who died on Tuesday morning when he was shot during a police control of the car he was driving SARAH MEYSSONNIER (REUTERS) Two firefighters put out the flames in a French bank after protests in the Nanterre neighborhood on Thursday. ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI (AFP) Vehicles on fire in the parking lot of a supermarket in Schiltigheim, this Thursday. PATRICK HERTZOG (AFP) French police officers stand by the entrance to the Mons-en-Barœul Town Hall, near Lille, damaged during riots, on Thursday. PASCAL ROSSIGNOL (REUTERS) Vehicles of the municipal police of Mons-en-Baroeul burned by the clashes between protesters and the police, this Thursday. PASCAL ROSSIGNOL (REUTERS) A firefighter puts out a burning vehicle during protests in Nanterre on Wednesday. ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI (AFP) A young man, during the clashes with the French riot police, during the night of this Wednesday in Nanterre. Christophe Ena (AP/LAPRESSE) Riot officers walk past burning vehicles during clashes in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, on Wednesday night. Christophe Ena (AP/LAPRESSE) A group of young people faced the French riot police, during the night of this Wednesday in Nanterre.

YOAN VALAT (EFE)

“Let everything burn”, wishes Léna Benahmed, a 22-year-old student of Tunisian origin, blonde and blue eyes, which is why, she says, “everything is fine” for her: she has never suffered from racism. “Let everything burn,” she emphasizes.

Benhamed attended with a friend the march called in Nanterre on Thursday by the mother of Nahel (or Naël), the minor who died on Tuesday at the wheel of a Mercedes. The police had ordered the boy to stop. Nahel, the only son of a mother who raised him alone and a good boy, according to those close to him, also started. The agent fired. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and has entered prison.

“If we are here, in this demonstration, it is to support the family,” added the student of Tunisian origin. “But at night you have to set fire to turn the system around: it’s the only way to achieve it.”

It was a message repeated at a demonstration attended by 6,200 people — a significant number, for having been called a day in advance, during working hours, and in a small town, rather than in the center of Paris — and which ended with incidents between some protesters and the police.

“We will continue to burn everything”

“If they continue, so do we.”

The speaker is Diarra, an 18-year-old boy, who is attending the demonstration with his friend Elomri, 17. One, a black Frenchman; the other, Maghrebi French. And who are the “they” of whom Diarra speaks? Who we”? They: the police, the authorities, power. Us: the French from the suburbs.

Elomri specifies:

“If they continue to kill our brothers, we will continue to burn everything.”

Political violence has never been taboo in France, a country with a revolutionary tradition and where the barricades are almost inscribed in the founding letters of the Republic. But the challenge is now expressed without complexes and finds an echo in parliamentary politics. Said Jean-Luc Mélenchon, head of the radical left: “The watchdogs order us to call for calm. Let’s call for justice.” And Marine Tondelier, environmental leader, attended: “Calm is not decreed, it is built.”

A bloodied man is detained during protests in Lille this Thursday. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD (AFP)

Marine Le Pen, leader of the extreme right, accuses the left of “calling for disorder and violence”, and considers that Macron evades his constitutional responsibilities “out of fear of riots and, in this way, contributes to aggravating them”.

The fracture is political. And Macron balances. On one hand, he empathizes with the family and understands their anger over Nahel’s death. On the other, he avoids leaving the police and gendarmes at the foot of the horses: a group that declares itself exhausted after successive public order crises —the attacks, the yellow veststhe protests against the pension reform—and has spent years complaining about having to face contempt and daily violence.

“The death of a young man requires calm and seclusion,” the president said on Thursday, at the start of a crisis meeting with several ministers at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior. “The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations, but also schools and city halls. That is to say, basically, against the institutions and the Republic, and they are absolutely unjustifiable”.

“There are people who take advantage of the situation to break everything and to steal: I denounce it,” Nadir Kahia, of the Banlieue Plus association, said by phone in the municipality of Gennevilliers, north of Paris, also hit by riots this week. “In the banlieu”, he continues, “there is a malaise, and this malaise has existed for 40 years. In the 1960s and 1970s, residential neighborhoods were built to respond to an economic problem: labor was needed, immigration. Many people were made to come and these people had children. These children are French, but they do not feel French, because the State has never considered them as such and has not solved the underlying problems: education, housing, inequalities, discrimination, police violence”.

Vehicles on fire in Nanterre, this Thursday. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

The fracture is police. A report by the Ombudsman published in 2020 noted that 80% of “young people perceived as black or Arab” declared having been controlled by the police or gendarmes between 2012 and 2017, compared to 16% of the rest of the population.

France, moreover, has been repeatedly singled out by NGOs and international organizations such as the Council of Europe for allegations of excessive use of force by security forces. The French exception is twofold: a trigger-happy police force and, at the same time, a part of the citizenry that, in demonstrations, easily resorts to violence (or understands it), or that sometimes finds it natural in everyday incidents. deal with authority.

A debate has been opened on the possibility of reviewing the 2017 law that allowed the use of force in circumstances that did not strictly respond to legitimate defense. The law said: “When [los agentes] fail to immobilize except through the use of weapons, vehicles, boats or other means of transport, whose drivers do not obey the order to stop and whose occupants are likely to perpetrate, while fleeing, attacks against their life or physical integrity or the of others”.

Since the entry into force of the law, according to sociologist Sebastian Roché, author of De la police en démocratie (Police in democracy), the number of deaths from police shootings when a driver refused to stop his vehicle has increased. “Only in June there have been two fatal shootings,” says Roché. “It’s not Brazil, but for a Western democracy it’s huge.”

A woman holds a sign reading ‘Justice for Nahel’ during a protest in Nanterre on Thursday. BERTRAND GUAY (AFP)

At the Nanterre demonstration, a mother born in Algeria said: “We trust our institutions.” Her name is Zahera Bensaad, she is 54 years old, she arrived in France 30 years ago, she has children aged 17, 22 and 28. And she affirms: “The death penalty was abolished a long time ago, and now it is revived for a young man simply for not having permission to drive”.

But Bensaad rejects violence and, at the start of the march, expected Nahel’s mother to appeal for calm. It didn’t happen.

“Violence will not return your son,” he argued. “If this continues, it will be the guerrillas.”

The situation is reminiscent of the 2005 uprising, which originated in the death of two young people pursued by the police and lasted three weeks. That date has haunted rulers of all signs ever since, terrified to prevent it from happening again. Perhaps the time has come, although nothing is ever the same. A fuse has lit and nobody knows when or how it will end.

