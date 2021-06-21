The report pointed out that low levels of learning and a mismatch between skills and labor market needs jeopardize the future of the rising generations in Lebanon, which reveals the urgent need to increase and better target investments in the sector.

The new report, entitled “Building for a Better Future: A Path to Education Reform in Lebanon”, provides an overview of the main challenges facing the education sector. It presents evidence-based solutions based on a diagnostic study of the factors that contribute to the learning crisis.

In addition, the report proposes recommendations for reforming educational policies in the short, medium and long term.

The report confirms that the worsening crises that have afflicted Lebanon a few years ago – represented by the influx of Syrian refugees, the economic and financial crisis, the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and the explosion of the Port of Beirut – have caused severe pressures on an already faltering educational system.

Learning levels were relatively low before the Corona pandemic, with the expected number of years of schooling adjusted according to the amount of learning only 6.3 years.

The global pandemic has led to prolonged school closures starting in March 2020, likely leading to a further decline in the level of learning, with students in Lebanon effectively facing a “missed school year.”

imperative reform

Commenting on this crisis, Saroj Kumar Jha, Regional Director of the Mashreq Department at the World Bank, said, “It is necessary for Lebanon to work urgently to reform the education sector and establish a better future.

He added that “Lebanon must now, more than ever before, invest quantitatively and qualitatively in improving educational outcomes for children, and ensure that Lebanese youth are equipped with the skills required by the labor market to enable them to contribute to the country’s economic recovery.”

He stated that the multiple crises led to an increase in poverty rates, which directly affected the demand for education services and school dropout rates, as more than half of the population is likely to be below the national poverty line.

The report presents recommendations for reform at the sector level in the medium term within seven main strategic axes.

The axes begin with restructuring the financing of the sector; Then conduct a diagnostic study to support efforts to overcome the learning crisis;

In addition to improving the mechanisms of benefiting from teachers and the quality of teaching.

At a fourth level, the report raises the aspect of the school environment and educational accountability measures, as well as the education strategy, curriculum reform, early childhood education, and then the transition to work.

Action recommendations address the main challenges within the sector, and call for possible approaches to address the growing learning crisis, and meet the growing demand for public education in the country.