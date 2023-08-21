Sunday, August 20, 2023, 10:08 p.m.



| Updated 22:54h.

Four people were injured this Sunday afternoon when a sailboat caught fire after an explosion between the beaches of Hornillo and Amarilla, in Águilas. The Emergency Coordination Center received more than thirty calls warning of the fire.

The passengers of the sailboat managed to reach the port, where the Royal Scale of the Fishing Port is. Agents of the Local Police of the Águilas City Council, a Rescue and Salvage boat, a Mobile Emergency Unit, two Advanced Life Support ambulances and an ambulance from the Primary Emergency Service of the 061 Health Emergencies Emergency Management Department traveled there.

Four people were treated for burns ‘in situ’ and immediately transferred to the Burn Unit of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia.

From Emergencies they also reported that the boat was sinking.