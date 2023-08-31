Thursday, August 31, 2023, 11:41



| Updated 11:49 a.m.

The balance of fatalities due to the fire registered at dawn this Thursday in a building in the financial district of the South African city of Johannesburg has risen to more than 70, as confirmed by the authorities.

The spokesman for the Emergency Management Service, Robert Mulaudzi, has specified in a brief message on his account on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter, that “the latest update of the balance is 73 deaths and 52 injured”, although added that “the search and rescue operation continues.”

The mayor of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, who has been accompanied by several officials, has been confirmed to the scene of the event through a message on X.

For his part, the Minister of the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, stated that the president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is being informed about the situation, which “remains in the hands of the local and provincial governments of Gauteng.”

“We will allow the authorities’ investigations to take place, after which they will deliver a report to us and we will take measures later,” he said, before stressing that if the country’s emergency services need “reinforcements”, that help “is offered” .

The fire started around 01:30 a.m. (local time), although the cause is unknown at the moment, as reported by the South African news portal News24, which adds that it is the deadliest fire in the history of the city.