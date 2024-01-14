Ministry of Emergency Situations: the fire in Shushary, which started near the Wildberries warehouse, has been localized
The fire in a hangar in the St. Petersburg village of Shushary has been localized. Relevant information published city department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Telegram channel.
“On January 15 at 0:01, number 1BIS was denied, the fire was localized, open burning was eliminated,” the department said in a statement.
The fire in the sawmill hangar became known earlier. Its area was 150 square meters. 23 people and five pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.
