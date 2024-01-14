Ministry of Emergency Situations: the fire in Shushary, which started near the Wildberries warehouse, has been localized

The fire in a hangar in the St. Petersburg village of Shushary has been localized. Relevant information published city ​​department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Telegram channel.

“On January 15 at 0:01, number 1BIS was denied, the fire was localized, open burning was eliminated,” the department said in a statement.

The fire in the sawmill hangar became known earlier. Its area was 150 square meters. 23 people and five pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.