The forest fire that broke out on Thursday in the Madrid town of Tres Cantos has evolved in a “very positive” way during the night and, pending an aerial assessment of the situation on Friday morning, residents of an evacuated housing estate have already been allowed to return to their homes, according to information provided to this newspaper by Javier Chivite, spokesman for the 112 Emergencies Community of Madrid. “There has been hardly any wind in the area and the drop in temperatures has consolidated the positive evolution” that had already begun on Thursday afternoon and which led to the fire being declared stable at around 9:00 p.m. These advances in the fight against the flames have reduced the operational situation of the Civil Protection Plan against forest fires in the Community of Madrid (Infoma) during the night, which was at level 2, to level 0, the lowest. The Government has deactivated the Military Emergency Unit (UME).

Overnight, 15 crews have been refreshing The interior of the 535-hectare perimeter is engulfed in flames, extinguishing “small shoots, especially stumps at the base of tree trunks, small agricultural buildings and wooden posts from the fences of the farms”. According to Emergencies, the area where the firefighters of the Community of Madrid and the forestry brigades have had the most work has been “the tail end of the left flank”. Now, with the first light of day, “the changes of these 15 units are taking place”.

Firefighters and the Civil Guard allowed the residents of the 50 homes in the El Rondelo housing estate, located in the neighbouring town of Colmenar, to return at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. They had been evacuated during the afternoon due to the fire. The flames reached some of the houses. In September 2013, a fire had already destroyed 14 homes in the same housing estate, 25 minutes from central Madrid, and seven in Tres Cantos.

At the same time, Infoma’s operational status was reduced to level 0. In the afternoon, it was reduced to level 2, which is declared when there are fears that a fire will seriously affect people and property. “The plan is no longer activated, the most important sign that the evolution has been very positive. It is not yet considered under control but it remains stable,” Chivite said.

Now, we are waiting for aerial reconnaissance flights to be carried out at first light on Friday morning so that the firefighting department can make decisions. The fire, whose causes are unknown, started at around 2:10 p.m. in a newly built pasture area in Tres Cantos near Plaza de la Mancha.

A total of 30 Forest Brigades, Forest Agents and Firefighters took part in the operation on Thursday, consisting of four air vehicles and 26 ground vehicles. At around 7:30 p.m., the UME was asked to assist and sent several vehicles to the field.

On the other hand, Summa 112 had to attend to seven people with mild poisoning due to smoke inhalation. Specifically, four residents, two of them aged 45 and 55, were taken to La Paz Hospital, and three civil guards. The total number of hectares affected is 535. Most of it is grass with some isolated trees.

