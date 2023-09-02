The forest fire that affected the Valle regional park in Murcia on August 29 was intentional. This is the conclusion reached by the Environmental Crime Investigation Brigade, which has found evidence that the fire was provoked and continues with the investigation work to detect more information and clarify this crime.

The flames affected more than two hectares of the lungs of the city of Murcia, and only thanks to the quick action of more than a hundred emergency personnel was a major tragedy prevented, since they were able to isolate and control the fire quickly.

This was stated by the acting Minister of the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez, who recognized “the magnificent and efficient work carried out by environmental agents when it came to clarifying some facts that kept us on edge during the early morning Tuesday. The coordination between all the estates that were necessary to extinguish the fire that occurred last Tuesday, was spectacular, as well as the result.

The proceedings of the forest fire in El Valle Perdido have been sent to the Environment and Urbanism Prosecutor’s Office, as well as to the General Directorate of Natural Environment.

There was a high risk of spread to the rest of the adjacent forest mass. The rapid intervention of the “operation ordered by the Autonomous Community allowed the rapid stabilization of the fire despite the difficulties in access and the eviction of homes was not necessary,” concluded Juan María Vázquez.