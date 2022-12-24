Rescuers were informed about a fire in an illegal nursing home in Kemerovo too late

Rescuers found out about the beginning of the fire that claimed the lives of 22 people in Kemerovo too late. About it in the Telegram channel writes R.T.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Ilya Denisov said that firefighters arrived at the building where the burnt illegal nursing home was located, when it was almost completely engulfed in flames. This happened because the rescue services were not informed in time about the fire.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also called for licensing private social shelters and other institutions in order to avoid tragedies like Kemerovo in the future.

The fire at the shelter became known on the night of Saturday, December 24. The building that burned down was an illegal nursing home. 22 people became victims of the fire. Later it turned out that the owner of a private house gave shelter to the homeless and such an institution worked unofficially for three years.

Earlier, Artur Airapetov, a member of the Chamber of Advocates of the City of Moscow, named a possible term of imprisonment for the organizer of the Kemerovo shelter. According to the lawyer, Andrey Smirnov, the creators of the illegal nursing home, could face five to ten years in prison.