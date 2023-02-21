The fire in the MKM hotel in the center of Moscow was eliminated

The fire at the MKM hotel on Mezhdunarodnaya Street in the center of Moscow has been extinguished. This is reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in Telegram.

The department specified that the fire area was 300 square meters. Firefighters extinguished the fire at 23:43 Moscow time. Fire ladders and articulated lifts were used to rescue people and fight the fire.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a fire in the center of Moscow, six people died, including two children. It is also known about nine victims, their condition is not specified.

The fire in the MKM hotel became known on the evening of February 21. According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was the arson of things in the corridor of buildings by one of the residents.