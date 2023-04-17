The Generalitat Firefighters work on the fire originated in France that has entered Catalonia through Portbou. Generalitat Fire Brigade

The forest fire unleashed this noon in the French Pyrenees has entered Spanish territory early in the afternoon through Portbou (Girona), pushed by the strong wind that blows in the area and that has prevented the work of the air resources deployed to the place . The fire has so far affected some thousand hectares (the vast majority, on the French side) and has forced the evacuation of several homes, for prevention.

The fire has been declared between the French towns of Cerbère and Banyuls-sur-Mer, and has advanced uncontrollably for a few hours, pushed by the north wind. After seven in the afternoon, the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, reported via Twitter that the fire had already affected 930 hectares, to which are added some 96 in the Protected Natural Area of ​​the Massif de l’Albera (Girona). , according to the body of Rural Agents.

The mayor of Portbou, Xavi Barranco, explained around 8:00 p.m. that the situation had begun to improve. “We are much calmer because the wind has decreased and has changed direction, it is no longer advancing towards the urban nucleus. But we still say it with all reservations, because if the wind picks up again, we can have the fire here in ten minutes.”

The mayor has confirmed that various isolated farmhouses and apartments in the town of Portbou (Girona) have been evicted this afternoon “for prevention” by the Mossos in view of the rapid progress of the fire. The eviction has been carried out in the La Muntanya neighborhood and affects “about 50 residents”, the vast majority of whom have stayed with relatives in Portbou. None of the houses have been affected by the flames. The Firefighters have confirmed that the fronts are advancing slowly, although they see it as very difficult for the fire to be stabilized this Sunday.

The fire has also forced the interruption of traffic on the N-260 in the direction of France (on the French side the RD-914 is cut). The rail connection with the neighboring country has also been interrupted since midday. The mayor of Portbou has explained that the twenty people who have been trapped in their vehicles and who have been transferred to the town are being treated.

The Generalitat Fire Brigade, which since the start of the fire sent crews to France to help the French Pompiers, are working this afternoon against the fire in the Puig de la Farella area with 43 ground crews. The two planes that had traveled to the area to work on the fire have had to return to the base because the strong wind blowing in the area prevents them from carrying out their work. The Mossos are asking the neighbors on social networks that, “for your safety, follow the instructions of the emergency bodies.” Members of the Catalan police also control road access to secure the evacuated area.

