The fire in the building of the dumpling shop in Togliatti on an area of ​​500 square meters was localized

The fire in the dumplings shop in Togliatti was localized. Relevant information appeared in the official Telegram-channel of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Samara region.

It is known that the fire in the building was recorded on an area of ​​500 square meters. According to the publication, the rescuers managed to prevent further spread of fire.

“At 10:50, the fire was localized on an area of ​​500 square meters,” the ministry said in a statement. There are no known casualties in the incident.

Earlier on June 25, it was reported that the building of the dumpling shop caught fire in Tolyatti, Samara region. The fire became known at 07:44 local time (06:44 Moscow time). Burning was recorded on the first and second floors. Prior to the arrival of rescuers, 95 people evacuated from the building on their own.