The fire in the building of the University of Donetsk as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was localized

A large fire in the building of the University of Economics and Trade in Donetsk, which occurred as a result of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was localized. This is reported in Telegram– channel of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

According to preliminary data, as a result of the fire, the roof and ceiling were destroyed over the entire area, about three thousand square meters. There is a focal burning of the second floor. 91 personnel and 19 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Earlier it was reported that the fire area at the university in Donetsk amounted to 1.5 thousand square meters.

On the evening of August 5, the Voroshilovsky, Kyiv and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk were hit. According to the mayor of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin, as a result of shelling with cluster munitions, the building of Donetsk University caught fire. According to preliminary information, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used cluster munitions during the shelling.