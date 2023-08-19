The fire in Tenerife has worsened in recent hours after razing more than five thousand hectares and forcing the evacuation of 26,000 people as a preventive measure, according to 112 in the Canary Islands. Initially, the number of evacuees or confined amounted to 4,500 people, but the number has shot up to 26,000 in neighborhoods and streets of all affected areas. The Meteorological Observatory and the Canary Islands Astrophysical Institute also had to be evacuated.

The fire continued this Saturday afternoon without control and had already affected eleven municipalities in the north of the Canary Island: Arafo, Candelaria, Güímar, El Rosario, La Victoria, Santa Úrsula, La Orotava, La Matanza, El Sauzal, Los Realejos and Tacoronte. This is the most complex forest fire that has occurred in the last 40 years in the archipelago, according to the President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, who pointed out that it is “absolutely exceptional and is hungry.” In addition, it is being favored by the complicated orography of the terrain and the worsening of the meteorological conditions due to the increase in wind speed, the high temperatures and the decrease in humidity.

According to the technicians, the fire is beyond its extinguishing capacity and behaves like a sixth generation fire, with poor visibility due to the intense smoke, which makes it difficult for air resources to intervene. This same Saturday, two new seaplanes and a Kamov helicopter, with the capacity to unload 4,500 liters of water, joined these tasks. Another cargo plane on the ground is expected for this Sunday, which will bring to twenty air resources working in the area. Since the fire started on Mount Arafo, on the island of Tenerife, on the night of August 15, until this Saturday, the air fleet had carried out 1,700 water discharges, equivalent to a volume of 2.7 million liters.

By land, 265 troops, including more than two hundred soldiers from the Emergency Military Unit (UME), are trying to fight the flames, which cover a perimeter of 50 kilometers.

The origin is investigated



The causes of this devastating fire are still unknown, although they are being investigated “from minute one”, according to the acting Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, after holding a meeting this Saturday with the Canarian president and those responsible. of the units that are fighting the forest fire. «Seprona and the Civil Guard are working from minute one on the assessment of what could be the main focus, the reasons, the cause… but now all the media are especially busy and concerned about fighting the fire and protecting the citizens, their properties and the natural heritage”, said Marlaska, who hopes that in the next few days “we can have the fire controlled and that the weather is good”.

For his part, Fernando Clavijo acknowledged the seriousness of the fire, especially in the northern part, where it has overflowed. He added that the work of the aerial and terrestrial means have allowed the scenario not to be the worst than expected, although he acknowledged that, so far, the weather has not helped. “The meteorological behavior has been frankly severe.” Clavijo was pleased that, despite the virulence of the flames, so far not a single house has been burned and there has been no personal injury.

The residents affected by the evictions are being informed of the situation by the Canarian Government through SMS, which also indicates the place to go for the “orderly” development of the evacuation. Manuel Miranda, its head of Emergencies, spoke this Saturday of “mass evacuations” that are being carried out in stages without ruling out new evictions throughout the day. And the president of the Cabildo, Rosa Dávila, acknowledged that these are “complicated” times and that despite the efforts, the result is not entirely satisfactory.

Rupture of the Aguamansa water channel



To the problem of the fire that originated in Arafo, we must add another inconvenience: a break in the Aguamansa water channel. The president of the Cabildo de Tenerife, Rosa Dávila, announced early in the morning that “the Tenerife firefighters were going to work on this new front that affects all the northern nuclei above the TF-5, as well as Los Baldíos in La Laguna and El Sobradillo, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife”, but circumstances have prevented it.

Monserrat Románel, communicated at the press conference at 2:30 p.m., that “it has not been possible to access the water canal, because it is in an affected area”, for which reason communication with the basic water and light.

Change of wind and increase in temperatures



One of the circumstances that worries the experts the most is the direction of the wind and the increase in temperatures that are expected from this Saturday in Tenerife. The meteorologist, Victoria Palma, announced a “wind change that is already taking place”, which will lead to the smoke turning towards La Orotava and Güimar.

As for temperatures, the forecast is for them to increase during the afternoon and the weekend. The maximum will be 32ºC in the upper zone of the fire. On Monday and Tuesday, which will continue to burn, more heat is expected on the island.

More effective for the weekend



The President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, announced at a press conference this Friday morning that the 256 ground troops working in front of the fire will be joined by 36 members of the Spanish Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigade and 13 firefighters. of the Fuerteventura Council.

In addition, a Kamov helicopter will be incorporated, coming from the Peninsula, with a capacity of 4,500 liters to drop water. Clavijo assured that “the essential thing is to guarantee a good number of workers so that the staff can rest.”