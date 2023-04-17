The Generalitat Firefighters continue working this Monday to put out the fire in Portbou (Girona) with 42 crews after the inhabitants of nearby farmhouses were able to return to their homes this Sunday night. The fire, which has affected a total of some 800 hectares on both sides of the border, of which a hundred in Catalonia, has stabilized and has not crossed the ravine between the marsh in the area and the border with France The agents have reported. Likewise, firefighters have reported that the strong wind has made it difficult to extinguish the fire. This Monday around 7:25 a.m., the N-260 road as it passed through Portbou remained closed and the circulation of the trains on the R11 line of Rodalies was interrupted.

“The tramontana continues to blow strongly and this requires this intense work from us to be able to decide if we can do this step throughout the day or if we must continue to maintain both the crews and this stabilization phase,” warned the chief intervention inspector of the operation. Jordi Martin. The fire was declared between the French towns of Cerbère and Banyuls-sur-Mer, and advanced on Sunday for a few hours without control, pushed by the north wind.

According to a Civil Protection tweet, the Portbou City Council has set up a space for about twenty French citizens who have not been able to return to their towns to spend the night from Sunday to Monday, when they plan to reassess the situation.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter