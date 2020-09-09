Erik Marquardt has been a member of the European Parliament for the Greens since 2019. His focus is on flight, migration and human rights. Marquardt, who is definitely a photographer, has often visited the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos lately.

Mr. Marquardt, you may have been to Moria many instances and you realize many individuals who stay there. What are you able to report on the present scenario on web site?

This fireplace is not like some other fireplace earlier than. 35 to 40 % of the camp is alleged to have been destroyed, many have misplaced all the pieces. A pal wrote to me final night time that he solely has his ID card and cellular phone. The individuals there had little or no anyway, and now their final mementos of their homeland and their households have additionally been burned. There are experiences of deaths. Individuals use movies to inform how different campers had been burned in entrance of their eyes. Many constructions, for instance for the distribution of meals or the workplace of the European Asylum Company, are stated to have burned. 1000’s of individuals have fled the camp and are actually homeless. I’ve seen movies of them wandering the streets. The problem for the following few days can be to supply the 13,000 residents of the camp with fairly dignified lodging and meals.

There have been fires in Moria lately. Why?

Fires began when individuals cooked of their tents. The fireplace in Moria is a disaster with an announcement. In Moria, not solely is there a scarcity of education, well being care, meals provide and lodging for the individuals, there may be additionally no idea for fireplace safety or evacuation. Any small fireplace in such a scenario can flip into an enormous catastrophe.

At the very least 35 individuals from the camp have now examined constructive for the corona virus. Has the outbreak worsened the scenario on web site once more?

Since March there was a curfew within the camp, which has been repeatedly prolonged. Many usually are not allowed to go away the camp. Corona has been used as an excuse to show Moria right into a closed camp in order that residents usually are not on the streets. This has lengthy been a supply of rigidity. When the primary corona instances had been recognized there, it was not the person contaminated who had been remoted, however all the camp.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

It is a technique of contamination that’s in any other case seen as inhuman in every single place in Europe. We go away the weakest there. It’s insanity to only cordon off an overcrowded refugee camp. It isn’t stunning that there’s rigidity, protests and fires there. You possibly can’t deal with individuals unworthily for thus lengthy and consider that they will provide you with bouquets in change.

So that you’re assuming arson?

Within the movies you possibly can see many various sources of fireplace. So it might be that there was additionally an accident. However I believe that particular person residents needed to set the camp on fireplace. They most likely noticed no different means out than to ensure that this place not exists. There is no such thing as a justification for arson with presumed loss of life. However helpers have lengthy warned towards such situations. I used to be final in Moria in early August. On the time there was no corona case. It was clear, nonetheless, that an outbreak would create harmful dynamics and battle between camp residents. One needed to assume not solely a well being, but in addition a social disaster. Everybody who has handled the scenario on web site knew what may occur there.

Might the disaster have been prevented?

The European Member States haven’t managed to enhance the scenario for 5 years. Europe failed. Each time I went to Moria there have been extra new issues than options. Beneath the pretext of in search of a European resolution, the person governments have accepted a European drawback for much too lengthy. What else ought to occur earlier than the camps are evacuated? We should lastly cease creating essentially the most inhumane situations potential for these in search of safety. On the European exterior borders one tries to discourage individuals. The asylum system was not created for this.

What has to occur now?

As a primary step, we have now to arrange humanitarian help: Short-term lodging, medical care and meals are wanted. But additionally methods to isolate individuals. It have to be prevented that many individuals come collectively in enormous tents in order that the corona virus doesn’t unfold any additional. When cruise ships are free, you also needs to use their capacities. As well as, the European member states should lastly tackle duty, above all of the German federal authorities within the EU Council Presidency. The refugees then need to be distributed from the Greek islands to the EU member states. In Moria not solely do many individuals’s tents and belongings burn, but in addition the foundations on which we stay collectively in Europe.

Inside Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has denied approval to a number of federal states, cities and municipalities who needed to soak up refugees from the Greek camps, with regards to nationwide motion.

Horst Seehofer made positive that tons of of people that had been purported to be admitted had been nonetheless in Moria when the hearth broke out. Why do cities, states and municipalities need to justify their willingness to assist? It’s important to assist those that need to assist and never ingratiate themselves with those that unfold hatred. How we deal with the individuals of Moria says extra about us than about them. Particularly throughout the corona disaster, we as a society ought to ask ourselves how we need to take care of one another. I anticipate the Federal Authorities to defend human rights and human dignity on the EU’s exterior borders with the identical potential to behave that it demonstrated within the battle towards the pandemic.