The fire that occurred on Sunday in three nightclubs in the Las Atalayas nightlife area of ​​Murcia was the largest intervention carried out by firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service (SEIS) of the Murcia City Council since records began, as confirmed from the body itself.

So the hundred troops who participated in the tasks of extinction, clearing debris, cooling and shoring up the ‘zone 0’ affected by the flames of this fire, which has claimed the lives of 13 people, some leaving orphaned minor children, has faced its greatest tragedy in number of victims in the municipality.

The firefighters, on their

A total of 100 personnel and 22 vehicles worked tirelessly at the site for more than 30 hours; a few hours that, according to what they say, have been “of intense work, nerves, tension and a lot of worry.”

«We have worked tirelessly from the first to the last minute, trying to give those families back what they wanted most. The entire Murcia fire department is in solidarity and we send a lot of encouragement to family and friends of the 13 irreparable losses,” he says on his account ‘@BomberosMurcia’.

The firefighters have already returned to the park and are grateful for the expressions of affection received.

Firefighters remember that after this tragedy, the most serious incident occurred in the summer of 1990, on the El Palmar highway, when a tanker truck loaded with gasoline overturned and ran over several homes in its path.

The accident left 8 dead, including children, and burned more than twenty vehicles. Apparently, the truck, which was loaded with 30,000 liters of gasoline, was left without brakes.