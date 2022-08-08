The fire that broke out last Friday in Santa Cruz de Valle (Ávila) and affects several municipalities in the south of the province of Avila, presents a “favourable” evolution thanks to the work carried out during the early hours of this Monday by the extensive device deployed in the area, with the aim of preventing it from reaching Pedro Bernardo, according to sources from the Junta de Castilla y León. However, the residents of the dozen houses that make up the El Picadero urbanization, in the municipality of Pedro Bernardo, have continued to be evicted since Sunday night, when the territorial delegate, José Francisco Hernández, ordered their departure “as a precaution.”

The operation deployed in this area of ​​​​the Tiétar Valley, which on Sunday exceeded 500 people and reached 33 aerial means, has acted tonight applying technical fire to prevent the flames from “lowering” Pedro Bernardo. “There are still active fronts and a lot of work for today,” said the regional administration. The urbanization that was evicted late on Sunday is located about 6 kilometers from the urban center of Pedro Bernardo, a municipality that has historically suffered from large fires that have caused it to lose part of the population that it had in the 1980s and 1990s, since one of their main sources of life was wood. This fire, whose first estimates are estimated to have devastated some 1,000 hectares, may have been caused, according to various officials of the operation, the mayor of Santa Cruz del Valle, Enrique Rodríguez, and José Francisco Hernández, who pointed out this Sunday that the fire had been “clearly intentional, in the worst possible area.”

In Galicia, the only fire that remains active is that of Boiro (A Coruña). The fire, which has already burned 2,200 hectares, began last Thursday in Cures and spread to the neighboring municipalities of Ribeira and A Pobra. This fire, which affects part of the Sierra del Barbanza, is perimeter and continues to evolve favorably towards its stabilization, indicates Rural Environment in the analysis of the data collected until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 8.

Another of the fires that caused concern, that of Xustáns, in Ponte Caldelas (Pontevedra), which has burned 380 hectares, is stabilized. In Saiar, in Caldas, a fire with 450 devastated hectares is under control. In Verín (Ourense) a fire that has devastated 600 hectares and that started in a dozen different simultaneous outbreaks is also stabilized. In that province, almost at one in the morning this Monday a small fire broke out in Calvos de Randín, within the Baixa Limia-Serra do Xurés natural park, but at 3:40 it was already out and the balance is 0.1 hectares of low forest affected. The Galician community begins the week battling unsmothered flames that total 3,630 hectares.

On the other hand, the extinction work continues in the Alava town of Zambrana where a fire started this Sunday afternoon, according to sources from the Álava Provincial Council. The flames led to the closure of the A-3126 road, which still remains, although no dwelling in the area has had to be evacuated. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. in a cereal field area. Firefighters from Álava are participating in the extinction work, supported by SOS Rioja, which has moved a helicopter to the scene.