The fire extinguishing and alarm system unexpectedly triggered at the Bolshoi Theater, reports RIA News.

According to the press service of the Moscow Emergencies Ministry’s headquarters, about 800 people were evacuated from the theater building as a result of the incident.

It is noted that there were no signs of fire in the theater after the receipt of the smoke report. It was later established that the stage smoke was the cause of the fire extinguishing system.

In late January, a fire alarm went off at Westminster Palace, where the British Parliament is located. Eyewitnesses reported smoke billowing over the building, but the House of Commons said it was “just steam.”