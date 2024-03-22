TASS: about a third of the building of the Crocus City Hall complex is engulfed in fire

About a third of the building of the Crocus City Hall concert complex was engulfed in fire, reports TASS.

In addition, the publication “Caution, News” reportsthat a partial roof collapse began in the building due to the spread of fire. At the same time, firefighters cannot yet begin extinguishing the fire due to the fact that the attackers are likely to remain in the building.