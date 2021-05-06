Investigators have opened a criminal case on the negligence of officials after a fire that destroyed half of the village of Karakul in the Omsk region. This Thursday, May 6, reported on website regional SU of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The incident took place on the afternoon of May 6 in a village located 270 kilometers from Omsk, where about 60 people live in 33 houses. As a result of the fire, 25 buildings burned down, including 14 residential buildings, where 17 people previously lived. According to preliminary data from the Prosecutor’s Office of the Omsk Region, the cause of the fire was the ignition of reeds near the village, reports TASS…

Officials of the administration of the Ulenkul rural settlement are suspected of committing a crime, and investigative actions are being carried out. In addition, the Investigative Committee clarified that the investigators will give a legal assessment of the actions of employees of the departments responsible for control and supervision of fire safety.

Earlier, fire expert Sergei Nazarov warned Russians that careless handling of fire while cooking barbecue, especially at forest picnics, could cause a fire. On the May holidays, the number of fires increases, and in order not to overshadow your rest, you should follow simple rules.