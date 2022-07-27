COLPISA Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 08:18



The wave of forest fires keep all of Spain on alert. The fire has destroyed 78,759 hectares of surface between January 1 and July 17, according to data from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. A figure that the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) of Copernicus raises to 221,939 hectares, although with data until last Friday, July 23, six more days. A situation that places Spain at the head of the European ranking.

Although the fires are spreading in many communities, the ones that are most worrying are those of Malagón, in Ciudad Real, and Almonte, in Huelva. In the Castilian-La Mancha town, the fire has been divided into three sources during the night and has already affected 2,800 hectares-

In addition, in Castilla-La Mancha the fires that until now most concern the community are advancing favorably: a fire that has evicted nearly a thousand people from two municipalities in Humanes (Guadalajara), four in Ciudad Real and a sixth in Santajada (Toledo). ).

Huelva, Malaga and Cadiz



The fire that causes the most concern in Andalusia is that of Almonte, in Huelva, where more than 130 troops plus aerial means are working after the reactivation that occurred yesterday due to the change in the wind and that keeps 200 families evicted. “There are no risks, but I want to call for responsibility. We are still at level 1 and you cannot be in the area, “said the mayor of the town, Rocío del Mar Castellano.

A member of Civil Protection looks at the fire in Almonte. /



Eph



In Malaga, three new fires started yesterday afternoon in just one hour, between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m., in outbreaks that started consecutively in Mijas (declared level 1), Estepona and Benahavís. The evolution of the same is “favorable” in at least the two of Mijas and Benahavís, according to Infoca.

Several rural homes in the area known as ‘La Cordillera’ in the Cadiz town of San Roque have been preventively evicted at dawn on Wednesday due to a forest fire declared late on Tuesday in the Sierra del Arca area. The west wind is complicating the extinction work involving 34 forest firefighters, an Environment agent and three fire engines.

Castile and Leon



The Community most affected by the flames so far this summer is still pending the three active fires in León: one in Balboa, another in Matallana de Torío and another in the hamlet of Montes de la Valdueza (Ponferrada), the latter at level 0 danger after having devastated almost 1,500 hectares since its inception nine days ago. Meanwhile, in Burgos, the forest fire declared this past Sunday in Quintanilla del Coco has dropped to level 1 of danger due to the improvement in weather conditions.

Meanwhile, in Losacio (Zamora), the extinguishing media are working on a reactivation suffered in the fire, as confirmed by the Board on its Nature Castilla y León Twitter profile. The Losacio fire has experienced a reactivation in an area that has burned intermittently in the municipality of Márquiz de Alba and three helicopters with their heli-transported brigades, two amphibious planes, two environmental agents, a bulldozer, three fire engines are operating there. and two ground crews.

Galicia



In the Galician community they breathe cautiously after several weeks of fighting the fire despite having four active forest fires, although two are already stabilized and another two controlled, with 28,350 hectares devastated between the provinces of Lugo and Ourense.

Tenerife



The forest fire that was declared last Thursday in the north of Tenerife and that affects five municipalities: La Orotava, Los Realejos, San Juan de la Rambla, La Guancha and Icod de los Vinos, “is beginning to walk towards its end” and it is expected that in the next few days it can drop to level 1, becoming under the direction of the Cabildo. The fire has burned almost 2,500 hectares and forced the eviction of almost 600 people