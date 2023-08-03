Grass caught fire in the city of Phoenix in the US state of Arizona, the fire spread to buildings. This was announced on August 2 by the TV channel ABC15.

It is noted that the incident occurred near 27th Avenue and Lincoln Street, north of Buckeye Road. Initially, the fire broke out in the grass, then spread to nearby buildings.

According to the local fire service, there may have been gasoline residues from cars at the fire site, and there were also signals about the presence of ammunition on the territory. City emergency services are asking everyone in the fire zone to go to shelters.

Information about the victims is not given.

Earlier, on July 27, it was reported that a forest fire led to explosions at the Greek Air Force ammunition depot near the town of Nea Anchialos. Due to the explosions, several people were injured by pieces of broken glass.