A fire broke out in the building of the former Leningrad cinema in Moscow. This was announced on Tuesday, March 9 REN TV…

According to the TV channel, the fire took place in a four-story brick building at 12 Novopeschanaya Street.

The building is currently under reconstruction. As a result of the emergency, no one was injured. As writes TASS citing a source in the emergency services, firefighters discovered two hot spots – dismantled chairs, furniture and equipment on an area of ​​60 square meters burned in the hall on the third floor. m, on stage – 40 sq. m.

At 21:21, the fire was localized, the city news agency writes. “Moscow”… At 21.43 the fire was completely extinguished.

Due to the fire in the Leningrad cinema building, traffic on Novopeschanaya Street was limited to one lane. The movement was not obstructed, the channel notes. “360”…

On March 9, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law introducing administrative liability for repeated violation of fire safety requirements if it happened at a protected facility classified as extremely high, high or significant risk.