The fire occurred in a warehouse in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Khabarovsk Territory. This was announced on Monday, March 6, in Telegram channel Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

There were no reports of casualties. The cause of the fire is unknown.

It is noted that the flames quickly spread through the floors and moved to the roof. There, the heater and the sheathing sheathing caught fire.

As of 01:45 Moscow time, firefighters localized the fire on an area of ​​3.5 thousand square meters.

“Firefighters are carrying out the elimination of open burning centers and spilling structures. 10 pieces of equipment and 33 people are working on the spot,” the ministry added.

Earlier, on March 5, firefighters extinguished a fire at the Mechel coke and gas plant in Vidnoye, Moscow Region. According to Izvestia, the fire area was about 200 square meters. m. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia clarified that the fire was preceded by an explosion, after which the pump column with benzene caught fire. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.